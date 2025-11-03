Kayla Harrison shares bold prediction for Amanda Nunes fight: ‘It’s gonna happen sooner rather than later’

By Cole Shelton - November 3, 2025
Amanda Nunes and Kayla Harrison staredown, UFC 316

Kayla Harrison expects to make quick work of Amanda Nunes when they do fight.

Harrison is the UFC’s bantamweight champion and is expected to fight Nunes, who will be ending her retirement and returning to the UFC. The former teammates are set to throw down in what should be a highly anticipated bout, but Harrison expects to beat Nunes rather easily.

“There’s a fight on the horizon, it’s not booked yet,” Harrison said to Jorge Masvidal. “It’s a fight that we all want to see happen, and it’s gonna happen sooner rather than later. … Oh, for sure, I’m not done. I’m gonna whoop her ass real quick.”

Harrison believes the Nunes fight will be booked soon. She’s confident she will win it with ease and send a statement to everyone.

Kayla Harrison plans to fight on the White House card

Although Harrison is set to face Nunes next, she said that the fight won’t happen at the White House.

Instead, Harrison expects this fight to happen much sooner, and once she wins, she will turn around quickly to fight at the White House, given that she’s the only American champion in the UFC.

“In my perfect world, either Valentina beats Weili, and then we do like a USA vs Russia, like Rocky IV style,” Harrison said. “Or, everybody is talking about how Ronda is coming back, so that would be great. … In my perfect world, I fight soon, and then I fight again at the White House. But for sure, I’m gonna be on the White House card. I’m the only American champion currently.”

Although Harrison mentions Rousey or Valentina Shevchenko as potential fights after Nunes, she will face anyone at the White House. But she does believe those are the biggest fights for that event.

Kayla Harrison is 19-1 as a pro and coming off a submission win over Julianna Pena to win the bantamweight title.

Amanda Nunes Kayla Harrison UFC

