Waldo Cortes-Acosta calls to tie UFC record vs. Tom Aspinall’s former rival in short-notice booking after UFC Vegas 110

By Curtis Calhoun - November 3, 2025
Waldo Cortes-Acosta is interviewed after a TKO win at UFC Vegas 110

UFC heavyweight contender Waldo Cortes-Acosta wants to challenge Greg Hardy’s record for most fights by a heavyweight in 12 months.

Waldo Cortes-Acosta earned one of the strangest UFC victories of the year last weekend at UFC Vegas 110. Cortes-Acosta and former PFL champion Ante Delija squared off in a pivotal bout on the main card, headlined by Steve Garcia vs. David Onama.

Just minutes into the opening round, Delija appeared to finish Cortes-Acosta by TKO after referee Mark Smith waved off the fight. But after Cortes-Acosta complained about an eye poke, the fight was restarted, and Cortes-Acosta went on to finish Delija with a massive fight hand.

Cortes-Acosta is back in the heavyweight title mix following his controversial finish over Delija. Winner of six of his last seven fights, Cortes-Acosta has big plans and doesn’t want to waste much time in between outings.

Waldo Cortes-Acosta begs Dana White for potential No. 1 contender bout after UFC Vegas 110

In a pair of recent posts to X, Cortes-Acosta turned his attention to what’s next in his heavyweight title pursuits after UFC Vegas 110.

“I wanna fight on the last card of the year,” Cortes-Acosta declared. “December 13th. I’m going to the doctor to get cleared and then get back. I wanna do 5 fights this year.

“I’m game [to fight Alexander Volkov].”

UFC CEO Dana White and the matchmakers haven’t publicly responded to Cortes-Acosta’s plea ahead of the December 13th event in Las Vegas. The card is headlined by a flyweight bout between Brandon Royval and Manel Kape.

Cortes-Acosta bounced back at UFC Vegas 110 after a brutal loss to Sergei Pavlovich in August. He’s defeated the likes of Ryan Spann, Serghei Spivac, and Robelis Despaigne in his promotional tenure.

Alexander Volkov most recently defeated Jailton Almeida by decision at UFC 321. A matchup between Volkov and Cortes-Acosta could make sense for a potential No. 1 contender bout, as Tom Aspinall prepares for a likely rematch against Ciryl Gane.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Tom Aspinall UFC Videos Waldo Cortes-Acosta

Related

Amanda Nunes and Kayla Harrison staredown, UFC 316

Kayla Harrison shares bold prediction for Amanda Nunes fight: 'It’s gonna happen sooner rather than later'

Cole Shelton - November 3, 2025
Alex Pereira finishes Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 320
Ali Abdelaziz

Manager makes wild injury claim amid Alex Pereira's revenge KO over Magomed Ankalaev

Fernando Quiles Jr. - November 3, 2025

Magomed Ankalaev’s manager has made quite the claim about his fighter’s condition prior to a crushing defeat in his Alex Pereira rematch.

Khabib Nurmagomedov UFC coaching
Khabib Nurmagomedov

Top UFC star reveals 'heated' conversation with Khabib Nurmagomedov over GOAT status

Fernando Quiles Jr. - November 3, 2025

One former two-division UFC champion has revealed an intense argument he once had with Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Paddy Pimblett Ilia Topuria
Paddy Pimblett

Paddy Pimblett makes big prediction for possible Ilia Topuria title fight

Harry Kettle - November 3, 2025

UFC star Paddy Pimblett has made a big prediction for his potential UFC lightweight title showdown against rival Ilia Topuria.

Justin Gaethje UFC walkout
UFC

Justin Gaethje is serious about MMA retirement threat, says manager

Harry Kettle - November 3, 2025

Ali Abdelaziz has said that Justin Gaethje is serious about retiring from mixed martial arts if he doesn’t get a UFC title shot.

Ronda Rousey enters the arena for her fight against Amanda Nunes at UFC 207

Khabib Nurmagomedov's manager hits back at Ronda Rousey's comments

Harry Kettle - November 3, 2025
Jiri Prochazka
UFC

Jiri Prochazka contemplates possible UFC middleweight switch

Harry Kettle - November 3, 2025

Former UFC champion Jiri Prochazka has revealed his interest in a possible move down to the middleweight division.

Steve Garcia defeats David Onama at UFC Vegas 110
UFC

David Onama speaks out following UFC Vegas 110 loss to Steve Garcia

Fernando Quiles Jr. - November 2, 2025

David Onama fell short at UFC Vegas 110, and he’s issued a statement.

Ante Delija UFC
UFC

UFC Vegas 110 fighter wants answers after bout was restarted before KO loss

Fernando Quiles Jr. - November 2, 2025

A fighter on the UFC Vegas 110 card is not happy about his bizarre loss this past Saturday.

Max Holloway celebrates UFC win
Steve Garcia

Max Holloway shares hilarious reaction to callout following UFC Vegas 110

Fernando Quiles Jr. - November 2, 2025

Max Holloway was paying attention to the UFC Vegas 110 card, and he had a humorous response to one fighter’s callout.