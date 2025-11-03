Waldo Cortes-Acosta calls to tie UFC record vs. Tom Aspinall’s former rival in short-notice booking after UFC Vegas 110

UFC heavyweight contender Waldo Cortes-Acosta wants to challenge Greg Hardy’s record for most fights by a heavyweight in 12 months.

Waldo Cortes-Acosta earned one of the strangest UFC victories of the year last weekend at UFC Vegas 110. Cortes-Acosta and former PFL champion Ante Delija squared off in a pivotal bout on the main card, headlined by Steve Garcia vs. David Onama.

Just minutes into the opening round, Delija appeared to finish Cortes-Acosta by TKO after referee Mark Smith waved off the fight. But after Cortes-Acosta complained about an eye poke, the fight was restarted, and Cortes-Acosta went on to finish Delija with a massive fight hand.

Cortes-Acosta is back in the heavyweight title mix following his controversial finish over Delija. Winner of six of his last seven fights, Cortes-Acosta has big plans and doesn’t want to waste much time in between outings.

Waldo Cortes-Acosta begs Dana White for potential No. 1 contender bout after UFC Vegas 110

In a pair of recent posts to X, Cortes-Acosta turned his attention to what’s next in his heavyweight title pursuits after UFC Vegas 110.

“I wanna fight on the last card of the year,” Cortes-Acosta declared. “December 13th. I’m going to the doctor to get cleared and then get back. I wanna do 5 fights this year.

“I’m game [to fight Alexander Volkov].”

UFC CEO Dana White and the matchmakers haven’t publicly responded to Cortes-Acosta’s plea ahead of the December 13th event in Las Vegas. The card is headlined by a flyweight bout between Brandon Royval and Manel Kape.

Cortes-Acosta bounced back at UFC Vegas 110 after a brutal loss to Sergei Pavlovich in August. He’s defeated the likes of Ryan Spann, Serghei Spivac, and Robelis Despaigne in his promotional tenure.

Alexander Volkov most recently defeated Jailton Almeida by decision at UFC 321. A matchup between Volkov and Cortes-Acosta could make sense for a potential No. 1 contender bout, as Tom Aspinall prepares for a likely rematch against Ciryl Gane.