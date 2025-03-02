Manel Kape says UFC flyweight division needs him to become champion: ‘It needs something spicy’

By Fernando Quiles - March 2, 2025

Manel Kape believes the UFC flyweight division could use him as the champion.

Manel Kape vs. Asu Almabayev

Kape was back in action this past Saturday night. He shared the Octagon with Asu Almabayev in the main event of UFC Vegas 103. Kape scored a third-round TKO finish.

The goal hasn’t changed for Kape, and that is to become the UFC flyweight titleholder. Kape believes the UFC would benefit if he becomes the 125-pound king.

RELATED: PROS REACT AFTER MANEL KAPE TKO’S ASU ALMABAYEV AT UFC VEGAS 103

Manel Kape Thinks UFC Flyweight Division Needs Him to Become Champion

Manel Kape told multiple reporters throughout fight week that his destiny is to become the UFC Flyweight Champion. After stopping Asu Almabayev, Kape is now expecting a shot at gold and he told media members that the division needs him on top (via MMAJunkie).

“After this fight, there is no excuse for not giving me the title,” Kape said at the UFC Fight Night 253 post-fight press conference. “I truly believe in the flyweight division needs a champion like me. I can build this division and bring respect like other divisions. I’m the only man that can do this.”

Kape went on to share his belief that the UFC has tried to build around the flyweight division, but it hasn’t worked. He thinks he’ll be the one who breaks through.

“We see right now Pantoja as a champion has been for a long time, and they didn’t build anything,” Kape said. “Demetrious Johnson was the best in 125 and they didn’t build anything. (Brandon) Moreno didn’t build anything. I just don’t just think (it’s been exciting). I feel people love to watch me. Even if they hate me or love me, they want to watch me fight.

“This division don’t go anywhere. It needs something spicy, and I’m the hot man.”

Kape was initially set to fight Brandon Royval this past Saturday instead of Almabayev. Royval was removed from the card after suffering a concussion in training. Whether or not that fight gets rebooked with a No. 1 contender spot up for grabs remains to be seen.

