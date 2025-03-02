UFC Vegas 103 Bonus Report: Mario Pinto one of four fighters to take home $50k

By Chris Taylor - March 1, 2025

The Octagon returned to Nevada for tonight’s UFC Vegas 103 event, and four fighters wound up taking home performance bonuses.

Mario Pinto, UFC Vegas 103, Bonus, UFC

The fight card was headlined by a key men’s flyweight contest featuring Manel Kape taking on Asu Almabayev. The bout proved to be a coming out party for Manel Kape. ‘Starboy’ was able to use his speed and movement to overwhelm Asu Almabayev early and often in the evening’s headliner. After busting his opponent open with punches, Kape was able to score a TKO finish following a barrage of strikes midway through the third round (see that here). With the win, Kape is now primed for a title fight or number one contender’s bout next.

UFC Vegas 103 was co-headlined by a middleweight bout featuring Julian Marquez taking on Cody Brundage. The contest resulted in a wild back and forth affair, with Brundage earning a TKO victory in the final seconds of the opening round.

Following the conclusion of tonight’s event, UFC officials announced at the post-fight press conference that four fighters would be taking home performance bonuses.

UFC Vegas 103, Results, Manel Kape, Asu Almabayev, UFC

Fight of the night: Lightweight fighters Nasrat Haqparast and Esteban Ribovics each pocketed $50k for their thrilling war on tonight’s UFC Vegas 103 main card. Haqparast ultimately won the contest by split decision.

Performance of the night: Mario Pinto earned an extra $50k for his stunning second-round knockout victory over Austen Lane (see that here).

Performance of the night: Manel Kape pocketed an extra $50k for his third-round TKO victory over Asu Almabayev in tonight’s event headliner. Despite his impressive showing, not everyone was praising ‘Starboy’ following the win (see that here).

Are you surprised by any of the performance bonuses handed out by Dana White and company following the conclusion of tonight’s UFC Vegas 103 event? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Manel Kape UFC UFC Vegas 103

Related

Manel Kape, UFC Vegas 103, Pros react, Asu Almabayev, UFC

Pros react after Manel Kape TKO's Asu Almabayev at UFC Vegas 103

Chris Taylor - March 1, 2025
Manel Kape, UFC Vegas 103, Results, UFC
Manel Kape

UFC Vegas 103 Results: Manel Kape stops Asu Almabayev in Round 3 (Video)

Chris Taylor - March 1, 2025

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Vegas 103 results, including the men’s flyweight main event between Manel Kape and Asu Almabayev.

Cody Brundage
Julian Marquez

UFC Vegas 103 Results: Cody Brundage stops Julian Marquez (Video)

Chris Taylor - March 1, 2025

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Vegas 103 results, including the co-main event between Julian Marquez and Cody Brundage.

UFC Vegas 103, Results, Manel Kape, Asu Almabayev, UFC
Manel Kape

UFC Vegas 103 Results: 'Kape vs. Almabayev' Live Results and Highlights

Chris Taylor - March 1, 2025

The Octagon returns to Nevada for tonight’s UFC Vegas 103 event, a ten-bout fight card headlined by Manel Kape vs. Asu Almabayev.

Tony Ferguson, Dillon Danis
Tony Ferguson

GFL announces 'legendary' matchup between Tony Ferguson and Dillon Danis

Cole Shelton - February 28, 2025

The GFL has announced another fight which they are calling a legendary matchup involving Tony Ferguson.

Austen Lane

Austen Lane expecting a "bloody war" against Mario Pinto at UFC Vegas 103: "We can both throw leather"

Cole Shelton - February 28, 2025
Tito Ortiz
UFC

Tito Ortiz approves the FBI's plan to have the UFC train field agents: "I think it's a brilliant idea!"

Josh Evanoff - February 28, 2025

Former light-heavyweight champion Tito Ortiz wants to see the FBI and Kash Patel work with the UFC.

Zhang Weili Valentina Shevchenko
Valentina Shevchenko

Valentina Shevchenko welcomes superfight with Zhang Weili following UFC 315: "Why not?"

Josh Evanoff - February 28, 2025

UFC women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko is down for a superfight against Zhang Weili.

Jake Paul, Alex Pereira
Jake Paul

Alex Pereira laughs off talk of a boxing match against Jake Paul: "I'm on a different level"

Josh Evanoff - February 28, 2025

UFC light-heavyweight champion Alex Pereira has no interest in boxing Jake Paul.

Belal Muhammad press conference
UFC

Belal Muhammad wants to "smack around" Dricus Du Plessis even if he loses to Khamzat Chimaev next

Cole Shelton - February 28, 2025

UFC welterweight champion Belal Muhammad wants to smack around Dricus Du Plessis whether he is the champion or not.