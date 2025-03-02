UFC Vegas 103 Bonus Report: Mario Pinto one of four fighters to take home $50k

The Octagon returned to Nevada for tonight’s UFC Vegas 103 event, and four fighters wound up taking home performance bonuses.

The fight card was headlined by a key men’s flyweight contest featuring Manel Kape taking on Asu Almabayev. The bout proved to be a coming out party for Manel Kape. ‘Starboy’ was able to use his speed and movement to overwhelm Asu Almabayev early and often in the evening’s headliner. After busting his opponent open with punches, Kape was able to score a TKO finish following a barrage of strikes midway through the third round (see that here). With the win, Kape is now primed for a title fight or number one contender’s bout next.

UFC Vegas 103 was co-headlined by a middleweight bout featuring Julian Marquez taking on Cody Brundage. The contest resulted in a wild back and forth affair, with Brundage earning a TKO victory in the final seconds of the opening round.

Following the conclusion of tonight’s event, UFC officials announced at the post-fight press conference that four fighters would be taking home performance bonuses.

Fight of the night: Lightweight fighters Nasrat Haqparast and Esteban Ribovics each pocketed $50k for their thrilling war on tonight’s UFC Vegas 103 main card. Haqparast ultimately won the contest by split decision.

Performance of the night: Mario Pinto earned an extra $50k for his stunning second-round knockout victory over Austen Lane (see that here).

Performance of the night: Manel Kape pocketed an extra $50k for his third-round TKO victory over Asu Almabayev in tonight’s event headliner. Despite his impressive showing, not everyone was praising ‘Starboy’ following the win (see that here).

Are you surprised by any of the performance bonuses handed out by Dana White and company following the conclusion of tonight’s UFC Vegas 103 event? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!