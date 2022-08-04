Video: Tyron Woodley bends the knee in Ireland

Former UFC champion Tyron Woodley is engaged to be married after proposing to his girlfriend in Dublin, Ireland.

Over the course of the last few years, you could certainly say Tyron Woodley has had some mixed fortunes. Alongside some difficulties inside both the Octagon and the boxing ring, he’s also made a whole lot of money and has been able to build on some of his own business ventures.

The 40-year-old is reportedly trying to make his way back into mixed martial arts for one more run but in terms of his personal life, things appear to be going pretty smoothly.

If you don’t believe us, take a look at this great video of him proposing to his girlfriend Kia in front of Dublin Castle.

“I’ve met my match! Found my person. Snatched this Gem off the market. And put the “Fight of the Night” on her finger!!! I’m Crazy over you Kia. Thankful for you. Grateful God brought you to me. You are my best friend. You are my everything. Let’s show em how it’s done!” Woodley said.

This will be Tyron Woodley’s second marriage as the MMA veteran looks ahead to the next chapter of his life.

With regards to what comes next for the former welterweight king in combat sports, only time will tell. He could head to Bellator, ONE Championship, PFL, or he may even test the waters with boxing again.

Even if he decides to walk away, we’d say becoming champ and riding off into the sunset with a successful marriage on the way is admirable – especially given how much entertainment he gave us during his career.

What are your thoughts on Tyron Woodley getting married? What are some of your favourite memories from his run in the UFC? Let us know down in the comments, BJPENN Nation!