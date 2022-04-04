Former NFL star Frank Gore signs on to fight with Jorge Masvidal’s “Gamebred Promotions”

NFL star Frank Gore announced his plans to officially retire from football and enter into a different kind of combat sport. Gore, 38, plans to sign a one-day contract with the 49ers and retire as a member of the team that drafted him way back in 2005.

Frank Gore spent 10 seasons with the 49ers, three with the Indianapolis Colts, and one each with the Miami Dolphins, Buffalo Bills and New York Jets. In his 16-year NFL career, Gore rushed for exactly 16,000 yards.

Announced today, Monday April 4th, Frank Gore has signed with Jorge Masvidal’s ‘Gamebred Promotions’ and will make his boxing/MMA debut on May 14th in Jackson, Mississipi.

Gore did get into the ring back in December 2021, on the undercard of the Jake Paul-Tyron Woodley rematch, losing by split decision to former NBA player Deron Williams in a four-round exhibition match.

UFC fighter Jorge Masvidal and hip-hop artist Anuel AA joined forces to create a bare-knuckle MMA promotion called ‘Gamebred Fighting Championship’ back in April of 2021.

The inaugural bare-knuckle event took place in June of last year and featured featherweights UFC veteran Jason Knight and PRIDE veteran Charles Bennett. It was Knight who defeated Bennet via submission (rear-naked choke) in Round 1, 2:04.

Nolan King announced via Twitter that Frank Gore has now signed on with the promotion:

Former NFL standout Frank Gore isn’t done with boxing. He’ll make his professional debut May 14 in Jackson, Miss. for Gamebred Promotions (his loss to Deron Williams was exhibition). Opponent TBA. pic.twitter.com/hKNSRsBBiE — Nolan King (@mma_kings) April 4, 2022

Will you be watching Gore’s professional boxing debut this May?