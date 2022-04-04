Michael Bisping shares his prediction for Khamzat Chimaev vs. Gilbert Burns

Michael Bisping has weighed in on who he thinks will be the victor this weekend at UFC 273.

It will be Khamzat Chimaev (10-0 MMA) vs Gilbert Burns (20-4 MMA) in the much anticipated welterweight bout on Saturday April 9th, 2022 at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida.

Khamzat will be attempting to keep his undefeated streak alive, while Burns will be hoping to hand the Swede his first loss.

Michael Bisping, wearing his ‘Free Cain’ t-shirt, spoke on his YouTube podcast about the upcoming fight:

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

“Khamzat has the work ethic, the training, he works hard. When he spars he dominates anyone in the room. Unbelievably dominant in every single way. Khamzat he’s got the confidence, he has a unique look, people are drawn to him.”

Continuing to speak about Burns, Bisping said:

“Gilbert Burns does have knockout power, he does have great training partners.”

And the prediction is, according to what Michael Bisping believes:

“This is a tough one. I’m going to lean towards Khamzat. I’m sorry Gilbert, I know we’re buddies, I know we’re friends so if you see this, I hope you prove me wrong. I do. I do apologize. But you could say I’ve been sold the hype.

I’m just telling you what he (Khamzat) did to Li Jingliang, just blew my mind. It was so impressive.”

It was Khamzat Chimaev who beat Li Jingliang (18-7 MMA) at UFC 267 in October 2021 by first-round technical submission in the welterweight fight, which took place at Etihad Arena on ‘Fight Island’ in Abu Dhabi.

As for Gilbert Burns, he too is coming off a win, defeating Stephen Thompson (16-6 MMA) at UFC 264 in July 2021.

It will be a fight to watch. Do you agree with Michael Bisping’s prediction? Will you be betting on Burns or Chimaev at UFC 273 on Saturday?