Henry Cejudo issues challenge to Jake Paul

Former two-division UFC champion Henry Cejudo has issued a challenge to YouTuber Jake Paul.

Paul improved his professional boxing record to a perfect 2-0 at last weekends ‘Tyson vs Jones Jr.’ event, scoring a nasty second round knockout victory over former NBA player Nate Robinson.

Shortly following his emphatic win over Robinson, Jake Paul announced that he will now be dedicating his life to beating Conor McGregor.

While the Irish star has yet to respond to Paul’s comments, another former two-division UFC champion has weighed in on the situation.

Former UFC flyweight and bantamweight champion, Henry Cejudo, took to Twitter this afternoon where he issued the following challenge to Jake Paul.

Yo @jakepaul since you really think your a legit fighter by beating up on retired NBA D lister’s who really deserves a academy award for best fall. How about we fight and if I can’t stop you I’ll give all money to charity of your choice. #dontbescaredhomie 🖊 📄 pic.twitter.com/cLXKxLtNuY — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) December 6, 2020

”Yo @jakepaul since you really think your a legit fighter by beating up on retired NBA D lister’s who really deserves a academy award for best fall. How about we fight and if I can’t stop you I’ll give all money to charity of your choice. Don’t be scared homie.” – Cejudo wrote.

Henry Cejudo (16-2 MMA) retired from mixed martial arts immediately following his TKO victory over Dominick Cruz at UFC 249.

With that said, ‘Triple C’ has made it clear that he would return to the Octagon for a super-fight with current featherweight champion Alex Volkanovski.

Henry Cejudo has not tasted defeat since 2016 when he suffered a split-decision loss to Joseph Benavidez.

As for Jake Paul, the popular YouTuber turned professional boxer has yet to respond to Cejudo’s challenge. If he really does plan on fighting Conor McGregor in the future, a bout with Cejudo would definitely help serve as a “warm up”.

Would you like to see a boxing match between former UFC two-division champion Henry Cejudo and YouTuber Jake Paul? Share your thoughts in the comments section Penn Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com December 6, 2020