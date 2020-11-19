Floyd Mayweather sends firm warning to Logan Paul

Undefeated boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr. has sent a firm warning to YouTube star turned boxer Logan Paul.

Floyd Mayweather is 50-0 as a professional boxer, and is ostensibly retired from pro competition, but has expressed interest in competing in exhibition fights, like his 2018 destruction of Tenshin Nasukawa in the Rizin ring.

Mayweather has recently been linked to an exhibition against Paul, who has parlayed his YouTube fame into a handful of high-profile boxing matches. While this exhibition is still far from official, the boxing legend has sent a warning to his potential rival, threatening to hand him a beating like the one he gave UFC star Conor McGregor in 2017.

“These YouTube girls better find some Barbie dolls to play with cause I’m not the one for the kid games,” Mayweather wrote on Twitter on Thursday. “3 years ago a fighter from the UFC said my name and I had to put a muzzle on that bitch. Logan Paul can get the same treatment before I go conquer Japan again.”

Floyd Mayweather made his last steps into the ring in 2018, when he competed in the aforementioned exhibition fight with Tenshin Nasukawa, which he won in the first round. Because this fight was an exhibition, the result doesn’t appear on either man’s record.

Mayweather’s next most recent fight was his win over McGregor, which pushed his professional record to a fantastic 50-0—one of the best records in the history of the sport.

Does a potential exhibition fight between Mayweather and Paul interest you?