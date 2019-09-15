Dustin Poirier says he will give Justin Gaethje rematch

We could potentially see a rematch between two of the best lightweights in the world. Following his TKO win over Donald Cerrone at UFC Vancouver on Saturday night, Dustin Poirier said that he would be open to a rematch with Justin Gaethje.

Here’s what Poirier said on his social media following Gaethje’s latest TKO win.

I'll give him his rematch. If they want. https://t.co/T7VD6I2fzb — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) September 15, 2019

“I’ll give him his rematch. If they want.”

Gaethje and Poirier fought in April 2018 in Gaethje’s hometown of Phoenix, Arizona. Poirier knocked Gaethje out in the fourth round in his run up to a title shot against UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. He lost to the champ at UFC 242 earlier this month, and now Poirier has been all over social media calling out fellow elite lightweights in an effort to quickly get back into the title mix.

Poirier and Gaethje’s first fight was an incredible matchup that won “Fight of the Night” and a rematch would certainly be just as exciting. If a rematch were to happen, Poirier has one request: that the fight happens in his hometown of New Orleans, Louisiana this time around. Here’s what Poirier said on Twitter.

I fought him in his backyard already how about New Orleans if we do it again https://t.co/s0UuXkFhbA — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) September 15, 2019

“I fought him in his backyard already how about New Orleans if we do it again”



Gaethje said after beating Cerrone that he wants the winner of Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Tony Ferguson next. However, that could mean Gaethje is waiting a long while to fight as the UFC hasn’t even booked that fight yet. Gaethje did not say he was interested in fighting Conor McGregor, despite that being a fight that fans want to see.

However, he may be interested in a rematch with Poirier. Not only would Gaethje get a chance to avenge his loss, but he would also get a chance to fight a higher-ranked opponent, stay busy, and get one step closer to a title fight. However, it seems like Gaethje’s focus right now is on securing a title shot at 155lbs.

Would you be interested in seeing a rematch between Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje?