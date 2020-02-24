Eddie Hearn praises “genius game plan” by Tyson Fury against Deontay Wilder in rematch

Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn praises the “genius gameplan” that Tyson Fury executed to seal his TKO victory against Deontay Wilder.

On Saturday 22nd February, “The Gypsy King” faced “The Bronze Bomber” in a blockbuster rematch at the MGM Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Fury maintained constant pressure on the heavy-hitter, knocking him down twice before cornering him in the seventh round. Wilder’s equilibrium was rocked by the onslaught that Fury delivered. Wilder’s corner ultimately threw the towel in the seventh round and the referee called an end to the bout, awarding ‘The Gypsy King’ the TKO victory.

The kingpin of Matchroom Boxing, Mr Hearn thought Fury performed “fantastic.” He gave his take on the monumental rematch on today’s Ariel Helwani MMA show:

“I thought it was fantastic. I mean, I heard the stuff in the camp that he was going to try and be aggressive, he was going to come in heavy, he was going to try and go for the knockout. Basically, all the things that I would advise him against [against Deontay Wilder.]”

Eddie Hearn admitted that at the time, he thought it was a “terrible game plan” but that it in fact paid off in the ring:

“I thought that was a terrible game plan, and it was brilliant! It was a genius game plan, and there were other people that I know had heard the same thing from the camp that thought it was crazy as well, but it ended up being genius. ”

“And I thought the tactics from Tyson, from SugarHill, from Andy Lee were brilliant. I thought it was a great performance, he absolutely battered Deontay Wilder from pillar to post.

Hearn criticized Wilder’s performance, calling it poor and stating that the former champion appeared “heavy-legged.” He believes the strategy that Fury utilized may be the blueprint for disarming the knockout power of Deontay Wilder:

“There are a few people that have been saying for a while, you know, the way you fight Wilder is you back him up, you bully him. But because of his power, I think he gets the respect of people not really coming forward and putting the pressure on. Fury did it, he did it very effectively and like I said it was a complete one-sided battering. I mean, it wasn’t close, there wasn’t a round that he lost. It was a conclusive win and a great victory for Tyson Fury.”

