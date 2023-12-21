Devin Haney vs. Ryan Garcia currently in the works for 2024: “The ball is rolling”

By Susan Cox - December 21, 2023

Devin Haney vs. Ryan Garcia is currently in the works for 2024.

Devin Haney, Ryan Garcia, Boxing

Haney, 25, is an American professional boxer who has held multiple world championships in two weight classes, including the World Boxing Council super lightweight title since December 2023.

Garcia, also 25, held the WBC interim lightweight title in 2021. As of May 2023, he is ranked as the world’s fourth-best active lightweight by ‘The Ring’ magazine.

It is looking more and more like a boxing match between Devin Haney and Ryan Garcia is going to become a reality in 2024.

Garcia took to ‘X‘ with the following post:

“I’ve advised my team to contact team Haney to discuss and make the fight happen between Devin and I.”

Adding a second post, Garcia said:

“The ball is in your court Devin I’ve made my move and I’m showing you and the boxing community that I’m committed to this fight. #GarciaHaney” 

Replying, Devin Haney said:

“These are facts..”

Boxing promoter, Oscar De La Hoya also posted to ‘X’:

“The Ball is rolling. @RyanGarcia vs @Realdevinhaney”

Haney recently defeated Regis Prograis to become the WBC super lightweight champion.

Meanwhile, Garcia defeated Oscar Duarte in an 8-round knockout earlier this month.

Garcia and Haney do have a history, they faced each other six times as amateurs, with three wins each.

Would you like to see Garcia and Haney in the ring in 2024?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

Previous Post

Topics:

Boxing News Devin Haney Ryan Garcia

Related

Eddie Hearn, Dana White, UFC

Eddie Hearn recalls meeting UFC CEO Dana White for the first time: “A little bit in awe”

Zain Bando - December 20, 2023
Jake Paul
Jake Paul

Jake Paul partners with USA boxing to help train Olympians going to Paris

Cole Shelton - December 19, 2023

Jake Paul will be helping the American boxers prepare for the Paris Olympics in 2024.

Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley
Professional Fighters League (PFL)

Tyron Woodley calls for PFL trilogy bout with Jake Paul: "Fighting anybody in MMA outside of me is disrespect"

Josh Evanoff - December 19, 2023

Tyron Woodley finds it a bit disrespectful he’s not in the conversation for Jake Paul’s PFL debut.

Jake Paul, Andre August, KO, Boxing
Jake Paul

Jake Paul KO’s Andre August in Round 1 (Video)

Zain Bando - December 15, 2023

Jake Paul and Andre August topped tonight’s DAZN Boxing event, which took place at Caribe Royale Orlando in Orlando, Fla., in front of a sold-out crowd of 20,000.

Dana White and Jake Paul
Jake Paul

Jake Paul reignites feud with Dana White over PFL comments: "The UFC is falling!"

Josh Evanoff - December 15, 2023

PFL star Jake Paul is firing shots at Dana White just hours ahead of his boxing return.

Deontay Wilder and Anthony Joshua

Anthony Joshua vs. Deontay Wilder reportedly locked in for March 9th in Saudi Arabia

Josh Evanoff - December 13, 2023
Claressa Shields sparring
Claressa Shields

WATCH | Claressa Shields gets brutally dropped sparring with male boxer

Josh Evanoff - December 11, 2023

World boxing champion and PFL star Claressa Shields has responded after a video leaked of her being dropped in sparring.

Francis Ngannou, Tyson Fury
Eddie Hearn

Eddie Hearn reveals Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou 2 is likely already official: "Got to cash in"

Josh Evanoff - December 11, 2023

According to Eddie Hearn, Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou will likely meet in the boxing ring again.

Devin Haney, Boxing
Devin Haney

Ryan Garcia weighs in on Devin Haney’s recent victory: “His finest his something that can put people to sleep that is watching”

Harry Kettle - December 11, 2023

Boxing star Ryan Garcia has given his thoughts on Devin Haney’s emphatic victory over Regis Prograis last weekend.

Devin Haney, Boxing
Devin Haney

Devin Haney pitches shutout, wins WBC super lightweight title

Zain Bando - December 9, 2023

Tonight’s marquee main event saw Devin Haney knock off Regis Prograis and win the WBC super lightweight title at the Chase Center in San Francisco, Calif.