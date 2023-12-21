Devin Haney vs. Ryan Garcia currently in the works for 2024: “The ball is rolling”

Devin Haney vs. Ryan Garcia is currently in the works for 2024.

Haney, 25, is an American professional boxer who has held multiple world championships in two weight classes, including the World Boxing Council super lightweight title since December 2023.

Garcia, also 25, held the WBC interim lightweight title in 2021. As of May 2023, he is ranked as the world’s fourth-best active lightweight by ‘The Ring’ magazine.

It is looking more and more like a boxing match between Devin Haney and Ryan Garcia is going to become a reality in 2024.

Garcia took to ‘X‘ with the following post:

“I’ve advised my team to contact team Haney to discuss and make the fight happen between Devin and I.”

Adding a second post, Garcia said:

“The ball is in your court Devin I’ve made my move and I’m showing you and the boxing community that I’m committed to this fight. #GarciaHaney”

Replying, Devin Haney said:

“These are facts..”

Boxing promoter, Oscar De La Hoya also posted to ‘X’:

“The Ball is rolling. @RyanGarcia vs @Realdevinhaney”

Haney recently defeated Regis Prograis to become the WBC super lightweight champion.

Meanwhile, Garcia defeated Oscar Duarte in an 8-round knockout earlier this month.

Garcia and Haney do have a history, they faced each other six times as amateurs, with three wins each.

Would you like to see Garcia and Haney in the ring in 2024?

