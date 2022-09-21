x
Boxing NewsCanelo AlvarezGennady GGG GolovkinMMA NewsDana White

Dana White reacts to reports that Canelo vs GGG 3 did disappointing PPV numbers: “That fight should have been done four years ago”

Harry Kettle

UFC president Dana White has given his thoughts on the reportedly disappointing PPV numbers for Canelo Alvarez vs Gennady Golovkin 3.

While the excitement levels may have been high for the trilogy fight between Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin, the end result proved to be quite the disappointment. As opposed to the two men putting on a show, Canelo eased to a relatively dull unanimous decision win as he retained his belts against a version of Gennady Golovkin who, in many ways, was showing his age.

Dana White is someone who has always had a fond love of professional boxing, and the mixed martial arts promoter has never been one to shy away from that. So then, you can imagine he would’ve heard the news that the trilogy bout didn’t even crack 600,000 buys.

During a recent media scrum, White was asked directly about the numbers and whether or not the timing of the fight had anything to do with it.

“100%, the fight was too late. That fight should have been done four years ago.”

DAZN would’ve been hoping for far bigger names in order to break even, especially when you consider the fact that their first two meetings drew 1.3 million and 1.1 million buys respectively.

Dana White’s thought process falls in line with a lot of other critics who took note of the four years that it took to get the third fight made. The first went down in 2017, the second took another twelve months to book in 2018, and Canelo never really showed much of an interest in a third collision from that point on.

Do you agree with Dana White’s assessment of why Gennady Golovkin vs Canelo Alvarez 3 didn’t perform to the level it should’ve? Did you enjoy watching their third fight? Let us know down in the comments, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
