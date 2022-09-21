1 Report | Canelo vs GGG 3 does disappointing PPV numbers
Boxing NewsCanelo AlvarezGennady GGG Golovkin

Report | Canelo vs GGG 3 does disappointing PPV numbers

Harry Kettle

According to Dan Rafael, the pay-per-view numbers for the Canelo Alvarez vs Gennady Golovkin trilogy fight proved to be disappointing.

Last weekend in Las Vegas, Canelo Alvarez went head to head with his old rival Gennady Golovkin for the third time – four years on from their classic rematch, and five years after they first met in Sin City.

With Golovkin now being 40 years old, many felt as if he was coming into this contest as a substantial underdog – whereas others believed this was his best chance to get the better of Canelo, who was coming off the back of a defeat to Dmitry Bivol.

In the end, Alvarez got the job done with a unanimous decision win to successfully retain the WBA (Super), WBC, IBF, WBO, and The Ring super middleweight titles.

Unfortunately, despite the hopes and prayers of the masses, the fight really didn’t live up to the hype with neither man being able to pull the trigger and put their foot down.

Canelo had his hand raised but ultimately, it was a flat ending to what had been an incredible rivalry.

The belief was that DAZN needed far north of 600,000 buys if they wanted to break even, with Dan Rafael noting that they didn’t come particularly close.

The final figure is said to be around the 550,000-575,000 PPV buys mark, which isn’t a whole lot higher than the 520,000 generated by the Bivol loss.

Given that Canelo has been working with Eddie Hearn for the last couple of fights, you have to wonder whether or not these numbers are going to force him to look elsewhere now that he’s once again re-entered free agency.

What are your thoughts on the PPV buys of Canelo Alvarez vs Gennady Golovkin? Did you think it would do more or less than the number quoted? Let us know in the comments, BJPENN Nation!

