Paddy Pimblett discusses a potential fight with Conor McGregor: “That would be the biggest pay-per-view in the history of the UFC”

Paddy Pimblett has given his thoughts on a potential pay-per-view match-up between himself and Conor McGregor.

There’s no way of getting around the fact that Paddy Pimblett is a star in the world of mixed martial arts. A lot of folks may not like him, and they may even root for him to lose, but ‘The Baddy’ is still thriving as one of the most exciting prospects on the UFC roster.

Up to this point, he’s been able to put together a 3-0 run since joining the promotion with his eyes being set on one more appearance before the end of the year. There’s been no confirmation as to who his opponent would be, but the Scouse sensation is bound to make some waves regardless of who is standing across the Octagon from him.

Plenty of pundits and fans have noted that his rise reminds them of what Conor McGregor was able to achieve when he first entered the UFC. During a recent podcast appearance, Pimblett spoke candidly about just how big a fight against Conor could be.

“You never know, down the line me and him could end up fighting,” Pimblett said. “It’s a possibility [if he] comes back down to 155 pounds. That would be the biggest pay-per-view in the history of the UFC.”

Quotes via MMA News

We can’t imagine there are any immediate plans to book this kind of match-up, and beyond that, there’s a good chance we may not see McGregor compete again given how much he’s got going for him outside of the fight game.

Either way, it’s certainly a fun dream match to consider.

How many pay-per-view buys do you think Conor McGregor vs Paddy Pimblett would do in the UFC? Let us know your thoughts on this bout down in the comments, BJPENN Nation!

