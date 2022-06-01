Chris Avila targeting return against Chad Johnson on the undercard of Jake Paul’s return: “I’m knocking his a*s out”

Former UFC fighter Chris Avila would like to continue his career in the boxing ring. The Stockton-native wants to face former NFL player Chad Johnson next.

The 29-year-old is mostly known for his stint in the UFC. Having been friends with the Diaz brothers for years, he was signed in 2016 to fight at UFC 202. He was matched up with Conor McGregor’s teammate Artem Lobov, where he lost via unanimous decision.

Avila would then lose his subsequent appearance in the octagon to Enrique Barzola and was cut from the UFC. He then had stints in Bellator and Combate Global before stepping into the boxing ring. Avila was matched up with Anthony Taylor on the undercard of Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley 2 last December.

He would defeat ‘Pretty Boy’ via majority decision, starting his boxing career off on the right foot. Now, Chris Avila has a name in mind for his next outing. In an interview with TMZ Sports, the 29-year-old would like to face Chad Johnson next.

The former NFL player had his own one-off appearance on a Paul undercard. Johnson opened up the Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul pay-per-view portion of the event against Brian Maxwell. The exhibition bout ended in a no-contest.

If Avila has his way, he will face Johnson later this year. He is also aiming for the fight to take place on the undercard of Jake Paul’s return on August 13th.

“I’m looking to get on that card, August 13th, if he fights on that card, I would like to be on that card. [Chad] Ochocinco, I heard he’s trying to box people. I think that’d be an exciting fight for people to watch. If he wants to fight a real fighter, he can box me on Jake Paul’s undercard.”

Chris Avila continued, “Me vs. Ochocinco would be an exciting fight. I don’t know if he’d accept it, maybe he wants to stick to fighting celebrities. But if he’s down to test his boxing skills, I’m down to fight him… You already know [how the fight will go], I’m knocking his a*s out.”

What do you think about Chris Avila’s comments? Do you want to see him fight Chad Johnson? Sound off in the comments below!