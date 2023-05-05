George Groves says John Ryder has a chance against Canelo Alvarez: “He’s going to need a big volume of punches”

Former British boxing standout, George Groves, isn’t putting it past John Ryder to upset Saul “Canelo” Alvarez Saturday night in Guadalajara, Mexico.

The pair will compete for the undisputed super middleweight strap on DAZN pay-per-view, while also going head-to-head with UFC 288 during a blockbuster evening of sports.

Speaking to Legal Sportsbooks U.S., Groves sees an unfocused Alvarez who, if he’s not careful, could find himself on the wrong end of history.

“John Ryder’s been dealt a gift and I’m sure all the people around him will say the same,” Groves said. “He’s got the chance to take on a pound-for-pound king. He’s the biggest draw and the biggest name in the game. So Ryder’s got a chance to go over there to the Lion’s Den and shake up the world….stranger things have happened. John Ryder is not someone to overlook or underestimate and I think Canelo’s team will know that.”

Ryder is no stranger to big fights, as he won the WBO interim strap last year. But this fight could be a career-defining moment, barring a perfect game plan.

Despite acknowledging Amir Khan and Callum Smith’s greatness, Groves said Ryder is a different breed that Alvarez hasn’t seen yet.

“Ryder is a good athlete, he’s very strong and he converts that strength into very decent punch power and he’s neat and tidy,” Groves said. “His footwork is good and he can close the distance down very quickly. With the power in his legs he can spring into range very rapidly and let his hands go. I predict it to be a better fight than any of Alvarez’s previous fights against British opponents. That includes Billie Joe Saunders and Callum Smith. Before that, you’re talking about Ryan Rhodes and Matthew Hatton. Amir Khan was giving away way too much weight.”

Contrary to what the betting odds reveal, Groves said that Ryder’s chances of an upset are better than people realize.

“If Ryder is to win this fight, he’s going to need a high output and a big volume of punches,” Groves said. “He’s going to have to try and dominate the rounds. You’re then thinking if he can’t stop Alvarez, getting a points decision in Mexico is going to be tough and he won’t want to leave it too close. I think the game plan from John Ryder needs to be; come out, start fast, be aggressive and try to box off that front foot and back Alvarez up.”

Groves said that Ryder’s strategy has to remain efficient to earn himself the best opportunity possible.

“In many ways both their styles match and don’t necessarily complement each other,” Groves added. “So, Ryder needs to close that distance like he did with Callum Smith and sit in the pocket and trade and try and do some damage downstairs, whack the arms, whack the body and then finish the exchanges and make sure he’s the last man to throw a punch at the end of each combination to catch the eyes of the judges.”

