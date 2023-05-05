WATCH | Kron Gracie leaves UFC 288 poster signing early due to Henry Cejudo: “When he’s done, let me know”

Kron Gracie is clearly not a fan of former UFC ‘champ champ’ Henry Cejudo.

On fight week, fighters have plenty of obligations including signing the fight posters. During that time, often two fighters sign it together and that was the case with Gracie and Cejudo. As the two began signing posters, Cejudo asked Gracie if Nate Diaz was going to come to the fight which Gracie said no.

After a bit more time, Gracie just walked away and told the UFC staff he’ll sign the posters once Cejudo was done. It was all captured by UFC embedded as the conversation went as follows:

Kron Gracie wasn’t too happy with Henry Cejudo during poster signing 😂#UFC288 pic.twitter.com/hxXQFIY1hv — Combat Sports Today 📰 (@CSTodayNews) May 5, 2023

Cejudo: Is Nate coming?

Gracie: No, it’s his kid’s birthday.

Cejudo: Oh ya (laughs). Nate. God, I’m good looking (as Cejudo signs more posters)

Graice: When he’s done, let me know.

Cejudo: Nah, he said when I’m done. Is he mad at me?

UFC staffer: I think you are taking too long.

Cejudo: Me?

Although Kron Gracie didn’t want to sign posters with Henry Cejudo, ‘Triple C’ says he gets it as he knows Gracie may be having a difficult time cutting weight. The former flyweight and bantamweight champ knows no fighter is happy during fight week with the weight cut ahead, but he was surprised Gracie walked out like that.

Henry Cejudo (16-2) is ending his three-year retirement to face Aljamain Sterling for the bantamweight title in the main event of UFC 288 on Saturday. His last fight happened back at UFC 249 in May of 2020 when he defended his bantamweight title for the first time against Dominick Cruz.

Kron Gracie (5-1) hasn’t fought since October of 2019 when he suffered a decision loss to Cub Swanson. Prior to that, he submitted Alex Caceres in the first round in his UFC debut after fighting three times in RIZIN.

What do you make of this incident between Henry Cejudo and Kron Gracie?