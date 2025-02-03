Michael Bisping claims Israel Adesanya is “done” as a contender after UFC Saudi Arabia loss

By Cole Shelton - February 3, 2025

Michael Bisping believes Israel Adesanya is no longer a true contender at middleweight.

Michael Bisping, Israel Adesanya

Adesanya suffered a second-round knockout loss to Nassourdine Imavov in the main event of UFC Saudi Arabia. It was his third straight loss and he’s now 1-4 in his last fight. Although Adesanya won the first round, Bisping believes the loss proves ‘The Last Stylebender’ is not a contender anymore.

“Izzy’s still got it, he still showed it, he looked tremendous in Round 1. But, I hate to say it, it sounds disrespectful, he’s lost four out of his last five when that starts to happen, it’s a change of form, and you are going downhill… The biggest takeaway is that it’s over,” Bisping said on the post-fight show. “Israel Adesanya’s reign as champion, I don’t think will come again. I say that with the greatest of respect, and I truly mean that. (He is) an original, an incredible fighter, a legend of the sport, a future Hall of Famer. But his time at the top is done.”

Michael Bisping believes Israel Adesanya has nothing left to prove in MMA and is fine if the former champ walks away from the sport now. But, if he does return again, Bisping says he will be excited to see him fight again, even if he is no longer a championship-level fighter anymore.

Michael Bisping is unsure Israel Adesanya fights again

With Israel Adesanya losing to Nassourdine Imavov, Michael Bisping isn’t sure if he will fight again.

Instead, he thinks Adesanya has nothing left to prove and could walk away from MMA now. But, if he does continue fighting, Bisping says he will be excited about it.

“I didn’t have a legendary career to get finished in Saudi Arabia and for that to be the last memory. So, that’s why you come back. I’m not saying Israel Adesanya can’t come back and win some more fights, I believe he can, I believe he can maybe beat Nassourdine in a rematch even, every fight is different,” Bisping added. “Tonight it wasn’t his. But, he has nothing left to prove, the man is an absolute legend, go and enjoy your life. But, if he chooses to continue fighting, I will be excited, I will be a fan, I will watch, that’s a fact.”

With the loss, Adesanya is now 24-5 and on a three-fight losing streak.

