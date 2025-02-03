Michael Bisping claims Israel Adesanya is “done” as a contender after UFC Saudi Arabia loss

Michael Bisping believes Israel Adesanya is no longer a true contender at middleweight.

Adesanya suffered a second-round knockout loss to Nassourdine Imavov in the main event of UFC Saudi Arabia. It was his third straight loss and he’s now 1-4 in his last fight. Although Adesanya won the first round, Bisping believes the loss proves ‘The Last Stylebender’ is not a contender anymore.

“Izzy’s still got it, he still showed it, he looked tremendous in Round 1. But, I hate to say it, it sounds disrespectful, he’s lost four out of his last five when that starts to happen, it’s a change of form, and you are going downhill… The biggest takeaway is that it’s over,” Bisping said on the post-fight show. “Israel Adesanya’s reign as champion, I don’t think will come again. I say that with the greatest of respect, and I truly mean that. (He is) an original, an incredible fighter, a legend of the sport, a future Hall of Famer. But his time at the top is done.”

Michael Bisping believes Israel Adesanya has nothing left to prove in MMA and is fine if the former champ walks away from the sport now. But, if he does return again, Bisping says he will be excited to see him fight again, even if he is no longer a championship-level fighter anymore.