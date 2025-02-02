David Benavidez explains how Canelo Alvarez’s refusal to fight him serves as motivation

By Fernando Quiles - February 2, 2025

David Benavidez believes Canelo Alvarez is showing fans just how dangerous he is by not fighting him.

David Benavidez Canelo Alvarez

Benavidez is on a tear in the world of boxing. Rather than wait around for Alvarez in the super middleweight division, “The Mexican Monster” moved up to light heavyweight to defeat Oleksandr Gvozdyk for the WBC interim gold. He recently followed that up by defeating David Morrell for the WBA Regular light heavyweight title.

With Alvarez expected to fight Terence Crawford in September, Benavidez believes Alvarez is showing the world that he sees him as a threat.

RELATED: DAVID BENAVIDEZ PREPARED TO MOVE ON IF CANELO ALVAREZ KEEPS “DUCKING” HIM: ‘HE CAN DO WHATEVER HE WANTS’

David Benavidez Thinks Canelo Alvarez Knows He’s Not an Easy Target

David Benavidez spoke to reporters before he fought David Morrell this past weekend. He was asked for his thoughts on Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford.

“I have nothing to say,” Benavidez said. “It’s a good fight, I wish both of them the best.”

Benavidez then explained why Alvarez’s refusal to fight him has served as motivation.

“I definitely do use that as motivation because if I such an easy target, he would’ve came and beat me,” Benavidez said. “Just for him not fighting me let’s me know how dangerous I am.”

The light heavyweight titleholder was also asked how he would approach a fight with Crawford if he was in Alvarez’s shoes.

“To be honest with you, if I fought Terence Crawford I would definitely use my size, my reach, my weight to my advantage.  Crawford is a very smart fighter, but I guess thankfully I’m not fighting him.”

Benavidez appears to be well on his way to a championship showdown with the winner of Artur Beterbiev vs. Dmitry Bivol 2. In the world of boxing, however, politics often seem to ruin marquee matchups. Saudi Arabian adviser Turki Alalshikh has made it his mission to change that narrative around boxing, and wants to book Benavidez against the winner of Beterbiev vs. Bivol 2.

