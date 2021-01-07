Logan Paul pleads with Dana White: “Take me back, I’m not Jake”

YouTube star turned boxer Logan Paul has a message for Dana White, the President of the Ultimate Fighting Championship.

Logan is currently slated for a high profile exhibition bout with undefeated boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr. At the same time, his brother Jake has also been making headlines in the combat world, having recently knocked out former NBA star Nate Robinson, and called out a host of MMA stars, most notably former two-division UFC champ Conor McGregor.

White, like everybody else with an Internet connection, has been hearing plenty about the Logan and Jake over the last few weeks, and already seems to be growing tired of it.

“Neither one of those guys can fight,” White said of the Paul brothers in a recent interview. “It’s all a big gimmick. Like I said in a (recent) press conference, there’s a market for that. If people are dumb enough to spend their money watching that (expletive), I don’t know what to tell you.

“Good luck to them. I (couldn’t) care less what that guy (does). I get it. He’s trying to make some money and is doing his thing. There are people who want to spend money on that. I’m not that guy.”

Having heard these comments from White, Logan is worried that his brother Jake has turned the UFC boss off both of them.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Logan urged White not to confuse him with Jake, adding that he hopes to fight in the UFC one day.

“He [Jake] pissed off Dana White,” Logan said on a recent episode of his podcast (via Low Kick MMA). “Now Dana has grouped us together which sucks. I love Dana White, I love the UFC. Now Dana thinks we’re the same person.

“We’re so different. I love the UFC fights,” Logan added. “I want to do a UFC fight one day. I’m not saying now, let me get my skills up. Dana, take me back. I’m not Jake! Please. Bro, he’s given me tickets to go to UFC fights before. F*ck! F*ck! I love Conor McGregor dude.”

What do you think of these comments from Logan Paul?