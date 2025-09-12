Terence Crawford shuts down injury rumors ahead of Canelo Alvarez megafight

Terence Crawford says he’s healthy and isn’t battling any injuries despite some online rumors.

Crawford is set to box Canelo Alvarez on Saturday in Las Vegas, Nevada, in a highly anticipated bout. Heading into the fight, Crawford is a +140 underdog while the Mexican is a -180 favorite on FanDuel.

As Crawford looks to pull off the upset, a rumor has come out that he has a shoulder injury. Yet, days before the fight, Crawford shot that down and says he’s completely healthy.

“I got a shoulder injury now?” Crawford said Fight Hub TV. “I think people coming up with their own antics, you know? Terence Crawford got a shoulder injury, Terence Crawford not in shape, he’s slow, many they are coming up with all kinds of stuff.”

Crawford has turned the shoulder injury concerns into a joke, saying he hopes Canelo Alvarez doesn’t hear about it. But, despite all the rumors, ‘Bud’ is confident he will be able to pull off the upset and defeat Alvarez on Saturday.

Terence Crawford plans to shut everyone up in the Canelo Alvarez fight

Heading into the bout, Terence Crawford has heard all the talk that he doesn’t have the power and he’s too small for Canelo Alvarez.

Yet, Crawford is confident he has all the tools to pull off the upset and silence all the critics.

“Shutting everybody up,” Crawford said. “Everybody is entitled to their opinion. What one thinks of me doesn’t move me or anything. They can’t fight for him and they can’t fight for me. Their opinion doesn’t matter in my eyes or my feeling because I have been doubted my whole career in boxing.

“I’ve been told I will never be where I am at. I was told that I need to get another job because I won’t ever be a world champion. So many things that I have been told my entire life and I’m just like, ‘OK, just watch me do it.’ With my self belief, I don’t care what nobody else says because I’m comfortable in my own skin,” Crawford added.

Terence Crawford is 41-0 as a pro and coming off a TKO win over Israil Madrimov last August. He has notable wins over Errol Spence Jr., Shawn Porter, Kell Brook, and Amir Khan, among others.