Boxing legend slams Dana White and TKO over Muhammad Ali Act change efforts

A boxing legend, who is a top promoter in the sport today, is taking Dana White and TKO to task.

White has helped the UFC soar to new heights for over two decades and he was recently called upon to promote the super fight between Terence Crawford and Canelo Alvarez in Las Vegas. White was questioned about the efforts of TKO to amend the Muhammad Ali Act throughout the buildup. Many believe the attempt is being made in order for TKO to enter the boxing space on its own terms at the expense of fighters.

Golden Boy Promotions’ Oscar De La Hoya has called out White and the owners of UFC over the situation when speaking to Fight Hype (via MMAJunkie).

“It’s in place for a reason,” De La Hoya told Fight Hype. “I’m telling you right now, if they change the Muhammad Ali act, every manager is going to have problems. They’re going to be in trouble because you’re not going to be able to negotiate, or negotiate purses or this and that. You fight for what they pay you, and that’s not a way to do it. That’s not the way to do it. It’s a free negotiation. You have managers for a reason. The fighters should be making the boats of the money. We put our lives on the line. We go up in the ring. Fighters die. For what? To get 10 percent? That’s bullsh*t.”

De La Hoya has had his share of issues with White in the past. The two have traded barbs throughout the years, and De La Hoya recently slammed White during a post-Crawford vs. Canelo edition of “Clap Back Thursday.” De La Hoya criticized White for the undercard he put together as well as Alvarez’s performance during the main event clash with “Bud” Crawford. De La Hoya also mocked White for his response to a media member’s question about attempts to amend the Muhammad Ali Act.