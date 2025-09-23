Merab Dvalishvili is ready to hit 100-takedown milestone against Cory Sandhagen

UFC champion Merab Dvalishvili believes he will hit the 100-takedown milestone against Cory Sandhagen at UFC 320.

Right now, Merab Dvalishvili is easily one of the best fighters in all of mixed martial arts. He is the UFC bantamweight champion and if he beats Cory Sandhagen at UFC 320, he will have successfully defended the strap for the third time.

In addition to that, Dvalishvili is also three takedowns away from becoming the first UFC fighter to ever land 100 takedowns inside the Octagon. He’s already surpassed the previously held record of 90, which Georges St-Pierre was able to accumulate, and he currently sits on 97 with many expecting him to get at least three against Sandhagen.

In a recent interview, Dvalishvili spoke about potentially breaking that record.

Dvalishvili is ready to hit takedown milestone

“I think I will have this 100 takedowns after this fight,” Dvalishvili told MMA Junkie. “I’m not going to focus on that because I’m going to focus more on striking, but I think it will come naturally, you know? When I finished Sean O’Malley at the end of the third round, I was missing something. I wanted to do more takedowns, more fighting.

“Let’s see how our fight goes. If we fight five rounds, easy: I will get three takedowns – easy. I will hit the 100 takedowns. No problem.”

Merab is on fire right now, and the scariest thing of all is that he seems to just keep getting better.

