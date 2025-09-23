Ciryl Gane wasn’t bothered by Jon Jones holding up UFC heavyweight division

Ciryl Gane wasn’t exactly up in arms during the drama involving Jon Jones’ UFC heavyweight title reign.

Jones actually defeated Gane to capture the heavyweight gold back in 2023. “Bones” was scheduled to defend the championship later that year against Stipe Miocic, but he suffered an injury. Meanwhile, Tom Aspinall captured the interim title and called for a unification bout against Jones. Instead, UFC went through with Jones vs. Miocic in late 2024, which “Bones” won via TKO. After mulling things over for several more months, Jones decided to retire from pro MMA competition.

During an interview with TNT Sports, Gane revealed why he didn’t hold a grudge against his former foe over the heavyweight holdup (via MMAJunkie).

“It's a beautiful matchup ” 🤝 Ciryl Gane reflects on what he has learnt from his previous title challenges and the Aspinall fight 🎙️ @AdamCatterall#UFC321 | Oct 25 | LIVE on TNT Sports Box Office & discovery+ pic.twitter.com/o6I7OBLBIS — UFC on TNT Sports (@ufcontnt) September 22, 2025

“Not too much, but yeah, for sure, the division was a little bit on the stop, and now the discussion is better,” Gane told TNT Sports. “That’s why we got a fight with Tom. No, I was not frustrated. I got my experience. I already did one year without fighting because of COVID, because people don’t accept the fight. Every time we stay focused, we stay professional, and we trust the work of UFC. We just keep waiting at the gym, keep training, and that’s exactly what we did.”

Gane is fully focused on his UFC 321 clash with Aspinall for the undisputed UFC Heavyweight Championship. The title bout will be held on Oct. 25, and Gane feels he will be ready for the opportunity.

“Tom Aspinall is the new generation,” Gane said. “He’s a tough guy. He’s a really good fighter, well rounded. He’s a good fighter, I’m also a good fighter, so it’s going to be a beautiful matchup. He’s going to have his tactics, I’m going to have mine, so I can’t wait. I’m really excited for this challenge.”

