Julianna Pena believes she’s marketed herself the right way: “I don’t have to take my clothes off to get people invested”

UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion Julianna Pena believes she has marketed herself the right way.

Julianna Pena (12-4 MMA) last fought in December 2021 at UFC 269 where she defeated Amanda Nunes (21-5 MMA). Pena staggered Nunes in the second round of their co-main event and secured the rear-naked choke to capture the UFC women’s bantamweight crown.

During an appearance on Barstool Chicago’s ‘RebuildED’ podcast, Pena discussed how she has marketed herself, in a ‘classy way’, allowing her to keep her clothes on, saying:

“I think that it’s (physical insecurities) helped me in a way, because it’s easy to take your clothes off and sell something on Instagram, and be this sexy model, but I’m trying to do it in the classy way, where it’s like, I don’t have to take my clothes off to get people invested in what I do. So, it’s almost like, a thing that’s benefited me in another way as well, because I’ve got a daughter and I want to set a great example for her. I don’t want her to, years from now, be on Instagram and see her mom being half-naked.”

Concluding Julianna Pena said (h/t MMANews):

“I’m not trying to knock anybody for doing that, you know, get your paper boo-boo, do what you gotta do. But for me, it’s put me in a situation where I have to market myself in a different way that’s not about taking my clothes off and trying to be a ‘sex sells’ kind of person.”

It is true that several women fighters, including Kay Hansen and Paige VanZant have opted to post explicit images on ‘OnlyFans’ and others platforms. As they say sex sells, but Pena chooses to take the high road.

Julianna Pena, “The Venezuelan Vixen”, will return to the Octagon on July 30th at UFC 277 where she will be defending her title against Amanda Nunes who is most definitely in search of redemption.

Do you agree with Pena’s comments and the example she is setting for her daughter? Who are you putting your money on to win at UFC 277 Pena or Nunes?

