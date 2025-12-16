Anthony Joshua reveals his plan to “break” Jake Paul in boxing superfight

Former heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua has spoken about how he plans to break Jake Paul in their fight this week.

On Friday night, Anthony Joshua will face Jake Paul in a boxing match that few can believe is actually happening. It is a professional heavyweight contest, with AJ – obviously – being seen as the clear favorite. Of course, strange things happen all the time in combat sports, but you won’t find many people who are actually backing Paul in this one.

Joshua has received a lot of criticism for even taking on this fight, but we imagine he will be financially compensated in a pretty big way. If he winds up losing, though, it could signal the end of his pro boxing career.

In a recent face-to-face interview with Paul, Joshua opened up on what he believes his path to victory is in this fight.

Joshua breaks down plan for Paul fight

“I think Jake is someone where I’ve got to beat him mentally, because he’s a mental person,” Joshua said in during a face-to-face media spot from Most Valuable Promotions. “If I can break his soul, and I can break his mentality, then I’ve broken Jake. That’s why I say I’ve got to take his soul. It’s not just physical, I’ve got to take your soul in the ring.

“I’ve just seen in fights where I can see someone’s, let’s call it energy, frequency, leaving their body. That’s what my goal is: to do the same to you. You have that instinct. You can see it when you’re fighting. You can just see a small glimmer of someone that’s just about to start fading, and then you just keep exploiting that, keep exploiting that, keep exploiting that until some people give up. Some people get knocked out. We’ll figure out.

“I want to break him down spiritually and mentally.”

Quotes via MMA Fighting