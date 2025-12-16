UFC commentator Daniel Cormier reveals what part of mixed martial arts he misses

UFC commentator Daniel Cormier has spoken openly about what he misses from his mixed martial arts career.

These days, Daniel Cormier is best known for commentating on fights and breaking down everything MMA and boxing related on his podcast with Chael Sonnen. Back in the day, though, he was one of the best fighters of his generation, standing tall as a two-weight world champion in the UFC.

Cormier had some amazing moments inside the Octagon but after being retired for a few years now, it can be easy for fans to forget about what he was able to accomplish, especially if they didn’t see him compete during his prime. Either way, though, he holds a special place in the history books.

In a recent interview, Cormier spoke about what he misses from his days in the cage – and it wasn’t necessarily to do with the actual fighting.

Daniel Cormier Reveals the One Thing He Misses Most About Fighting and His Advice to Young People🤝❤️ “I don’t have anxiety about not training to fight. I miss the time I spent with my friends in the gym like Cain Velasquez, Luke Rockhold, Khabib Nurmagomedov, Islam Makhachev,… pic.twitter.com/ffeFwkaEMv — Red Corner MMA (@RedCorner_MMA) December 16, 2025

Cormier reveals what he misses about fighting

“Love every day, because that’s the thing you miss when it’s done. I don’t have any anxiety about not training and fighting, I miss the time I spent with all my friends in the gym, with Cain Velasquez, Luke Rockhold, Khabib Nurmagomedov, Josh Thomson, Jon Fitch.

“All those great guys, that’s what I miss. I don’t miss the fighting. I miss the camaraderie of being in the gym with my friends.”

