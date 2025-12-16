Arman Tsarukyan reveals what he’d like to do after his MMA career ends

By Harry Kettle - December 16, 2025
Arman Tsarukyan

Arman Tsarukyan has spoken about what he would like to do once his mixed martial arts career comes to an end.

Right now, Arman Tsarukyan is in a tricky spot. Despite demolishing Dan Hooker in their UFC Qatar main event, Arman didn’t get the call to be part of the UFC 324 main event for the interim UFC lightweight championship. Instead, that went to Paddy Pimblett and Justin Gaethje, who will compete for the belt next month.

Tsarukyan, meanwhile, is on the outside looking in, with Dana White making it perfectly clear that he isn’t in the promotion’s good books right now. He is obviously one of the most talented fighters in the entire division, and yet, he can’t quite get the shot that he has been looking for.

In a recent interview, Tsarukyan spoke about what else he would like to do in his athletic career outside of mixed martial arts.

 

Tsarukyan discusses future career plans after MMA

“No, no (I won’t stop training after my career), I’m going to take up triathlon,” he told ACBJJ.

“Well, I’m very good at riding a bicycle and I swim well, just add running and you’ll be traveling the world, there are competitions, the communities are diverse, you meet different people and it’s such an interesting hobby,” he continued.

Quotes via Bloody Elbow

When will Arman Tsarukyan get a crack at the world title? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Arman Tsarukyan

