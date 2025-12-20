Pros react after Chase DeMoor defeats Andrew Tate at Misfits 23

By Chris Taylor - December 20, 2025
Chase DeMoor, Andrew Tate, Misfits 23, Pros react, Boxing

Today’s Misfits 23 event in Dubai was headlined by a heavyweight title bout featuring Andrew Tate taking on Chase DeMoor.

Tate (76-9-1 Kickboxing, 1-0 MMA) was returning to combat sports for the first time since scoring a TKO victory over Cosmin Lingurar in December of 2020 at KO Masters 8. ‘Cobra’ had entered today’s bout sporting a three-fight winning streak, with all three of victories coming by way of KO / TKO.

Meanwhile, Chase DeMoor (4-1 Boxing) was most previously seen in action this past August in Manchester, where he scored a second-round TKO victory over Natan Macron to successfully defend the promotion‘s heavyweight title. The 29-year-old entered today’s contest having won four straight fights, this after initially dropping his Misfits debut to Tempo Arts by way of split decision.

Today’s ‘Tate vs. DeMoor’ heavyweight title fight did not result in the return to glory that ‘Top G’ was hoping for. After finding some early success in rounds one and two, Andrew Tate quickly gassed which allowed Chase DeMoor to sit down on his punches. The promotion’s heavyweight champion rocked Tate on multiple occasions but was unable to secure the late finish despite having Andrew badly hurt. After six rounds of “action”, the bout went to the judges’ scorecards where DeMoor was awarded a majority decision victory.

Official Misfits 23 Results: Chase DeMoor def. Andrew Tate by majority decision (57-57, 58-56, 58-56)

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Tate vs. DeMoor’ below:

Post-fight reactions to Chase DeMoor defeating Andrew Tate at Misfits 23:

Who would you like to see DeMoor fight next following his majority decision victory over Tate this evening in Dubai?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

