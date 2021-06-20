Anderson Silva open to working with Jake Paul and Logan Paul in boxing

Former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva says he would be open to working with Jake Paul and Logan Paul in the world of boxing.

Silva won a split decision over Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. on Saturday night in Mexico. Considering Silva is now 46 years old and was facing an opponent a decade younger than him in a sport in which he hasn’t competed in 16 years, it was impressive to see “The Spider” turn back the clock and win the fight against Chavez Jr. Now that he’s back in the win column, there is expected to be a ton of interest in working with the Paul brothers.

Both Jake and Logan Paul have proven themselves to be big combat sports draws and Silva is open to working with both of them. It’s possible that Silva could even step into the ring against them, but it seems more likely that Silva would be put on the same card as the Paul brothers and that he could fight someone like Roy Jones Jr., for example. Speaking to reporters following his win over Chavez Jr., Silva admitted that he is open to working with the Paul brothers and hinted that he could have something brewing with Jake Paul.

“Wow – yes, absolutely. I respect both. I have a great relationship with both brothers, and yeah, I think this is possible, too. That’s entertaining. It’s a fight, but it’s entertaining. Logan and his brother are amazing guys. The people like to talk a lot about the guys, but they’re very good people. I respect both, and I respect the sport. I think everything’s possible. I think it’s the next fight may be with Logan Paul, maybe,” Silva said (via MMAjunkie.com).

