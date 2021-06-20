Jake Paul reacts after Anderson Silva emerges victorious in boxing match with Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.

YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul reacted after Anderson Silva emerged victorious in his boxing match with Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.

The 46-year-old Silva defeated Chavez Jr. by split decision on Saturday night in his first boxing match since 2006. It was an impressive showing by “The Spider,” who showed that he still has the reflexes and punching skills this late into his combat sports career. It was a big win for Silva, who by beating Chavez Jr. could potentially set himself up for other big paydays in the world of boxing going forward. Even during his UFC run, Silva made no secret of his desire to step back into the boxing ring, and now that he’s a free agent and able to fight anywhere in the world, there will likely be more suitors for him going forward.

One of those potential names is Roy Jones Jr., the boxing legend who fought to a draw last year against Mike Tyson. Silva and Jones Jr. have been connected to a boxing match for years now but the fight never came together because Silva was under contract with the UFC and wasn’t able to get out of his contract to box. Now that he’s his own man, though, Silva can fight anywhere he wants and against whoever he wants. And if there is the chance of him fighting Jones Jr., then Paul wants to see it happen on the Woodley card.

Respect to Anderson Silva @spideranderson on the win….vc é uma lenda brasileira! Would be an honor to have him vs Roy Jones Jr on the same card as Tyron and I — Paul Paul (@jakepaul) June 20, 2021

Paul and Woodley meet on August 28 on Showtime PPV. It will be interesting to see if Silva has interest in competing again that soon, and if he’s still angling to fight Jones Jr.

Do you like the idea Jake Paul presented of having Anderson Silva vs. Roy Jones Jr. on the undercard of his fight this summer against Tyron Woodley?