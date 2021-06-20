The Korean Zombie admits win over Dan Ige at UFC Vegas 29 “feels weird” because he didn’t get a bonus

UFC featherweight contender The Korean Zombie admitted his win over Dan Ige at UFC Vegas 29 felt “weird” because he didn’t get a bonus award.

The Korean Zombie won a unanimous decision over Ige in the main event of Saturday’s UFC Vegas 29 card. For the Zombie, this was his seventh win in the UFC, but it was the first victory he’s had inside the Octagon where he didn’t win a post-fight bonus award. The Zombie is 7-3 overall in the UFC and previously won bonus awards in all six of his wins before this fight with Ige. This was his first decision win in the UFC and the first time that the South Korean native wasn’t given a post-fight bonus for his victory from the UFC.

Taking to his social media following UFC Vegas 29, the Korean Zombie said that he was happy to get the win over Ige but he also admitted it was a “weird” feeling to not only win the first decision of his UFC career — his first decision win in MMA since 2008 — but also get his hand raised and not receive a $50,000 bonus for his great win inside the Octagon.

The Korean Zombie: It feels weird because it’s my first decision win at UFC… It’s weird because I didn’t get a bonus… Still, I’m really glad and happy that Seungwoo got it. I’m glad that we can keep our promise to win and go together. And… you learn a lot. I really learn a lot. I’m learning a lot and I’m learning a lot and I’ll learn a lot more Thank you so much to those who supported us. That’s great power. Please love Korean martial arts as well as me.

What do you think is next for The Korean Zombie following his unanimous decision win over Dan Ige at UFC Vegas 29?