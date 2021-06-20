Matt Brown says he would love to be Demian Maia’s retirement fight

UFC welterweight veteran Matt Brown said he would love to be Demian Maia’s retirement fight after his KO over Dhiego Lima at UFC Vegas 29.

The 40-year-old Brown scored a thunderous KO when he landed a brutal straight right on the chin of Lima, knocking his opponent out cold. For Brown, this was a big win for him after losing his last two fights to Carlos Condit and Miguel Baeza. He needed to get his hand raised in this fight and he got the job done with yet another highlight-reel KO.

Following UFC Vegas 29, Brown spoke to the media at the post-fight press conference and he was asked who he wants to face next. “The Immortal” has a few names in mind for his next fight, but one name that stands out is Maia. The BJJ wizard lost to Belal Muhammad at UFC 263 but he has asked the UFC for one final fight in his legendary career. Having lost to Maia in the past, Brown is hoping that he gets a chance to fight the Brazilian once again.

“I’d love for it to be Demian’s retirement match. I know he’s looking for a retirement match, so I would love that out of respect for him. He’s a true legend, and just like I fought him the first time, I was like, ‘He’s the worst matchup in the division for me.’ And I like that challenge. I think I’m more up for it now than I was before,” Brown said.

If it’s not Maia, Brown also mentioned potential rematches with Donald Cerrone and Robbie Lawler, which he told Just Scrap Radio earlier this week are on his radar.

“(A rematch) is kind of what I would like next, to be honest. I mentioned Cowboy, Demian, and Robbie. I’m not the guy who’s like, ‘I want a rematch, I want a rematch.’ I had my 15 minutes and I didn’t get it done. I thought I won the Robbie fight, personally, but I didn’t get it done. It’s not my place to go around begging for it, but if they would be happy to (I would fight them,” Brown said.

Who do you want to see Matt Brown fight next inside the Octagon?