Chad Mendes expects Eddie Alvarez fight to be his last – not interested in BKFC title

Chad Mendes is gearing up for a barnburner against Eddie Alvarez at BKFC 41, but believes the clash with his fellow UFC veteran is likely to be his last dance.

Speaking in an interview with War Sports, the Team Alpha Male star said,

“I don’t know. This honestly might be the last fight. We’ll just kind of see how this one goes. But I mean, the plan in my mind is probably to hang them up after this. We’ve just gotta see how this fight goes, and we’ll go from there. I keep saying that, but money talks. I already told the wife this is likely to be the last one.”

“If we go out there and get a quick knockout, I might toy with one more,” he added.

The former UFC featherweight title challenger retired from MMA in 2018 after losing via TKO to featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 232. The American was later released from his UFC contract and returned to the combat sports world with BKFC.

The California-native got off to a sterling start with the gloves off and knocked out Joshuah Alarez in the fourth round on his bareknuckle debut in February 2022.

Like Chad Mendes, ‘The Underground King’ is a fan favourite and a big name in the sport. However, even a win against ‘The Underground King’ is unlikely to entice the 37-year-old into chasing a title shot against double champion Luis Palomino.

“Honestly that fight has zero interest for me,” said Mendes. “Unless they were gonna pay big bucks, I just don’t see bare-knuckle offering the type of money that I would require to fight again with a guy like that. Nothing against Luis, I think he’s a stud.

“I just don’t see him having the name for them to be able to pay what I would want to get paid. In all honesty, I really have zero desire to win a bare-knuckle belt. But yeah, I mean, if the organization was gonna pay me some big bucks, and it was worth it, then sure. But just to chase the belt? No, I don’t really have any desire.” (H/T MMAJunkie.)

Do you think Mendes will sign-off with a win over Alvarez?