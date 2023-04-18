bare knuckle boxing BKFC Chad Mendes

Chad Mendes expects Eddie Alvarez fight to be his last – not interested in BKFC title

By Andrew Whitelaw - April 18, 2023

Chad Mendes is gearing up for a barnburner against Eddie Alvarez at BKFC 41, but believes the clash with his fellow UFC veteran is likely to be his last dance.

Speaking in an interview with War Sports, the Team Alpha Male star said,

“I don’t know. This honestly might be the last fight. We’ll just kind of see how this one goes. But I mean, the plan in my mind is probably to hang them up after this. We’ve just gotta see how this fight goes, and we’ll go from there. I keep saying that, but money talks. I already told the wife this is likely to be the last one.”

“If we go out there and get a quick knockout, I might toy with one more,” he added.

The former UFC featherweight title challenger retired from MMA in 2018 after losing via TKO to featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 232. The American was later released from his UFC contract and returned to the combat sports world with BKFC.

The California-native got off to a sterling start with the gloves off and knocked out Joshuah Alarez in the fourth round on his bareknuckle debut in February 2022.

Like Chad Mendes, ‘The Underground King’ is a fan favourite and a big name in the sport. However, even a win against ‘The Underground King’ is unlikely to entice the 37-year-old into chasing a title shot against double champion Luis Palomino.

“Honestly that fight has zero interest for me,” said Mendes. “Unless they were gonna pay big bucks, I just don’t see bare-knuckle offering the type of money that I would require to fight again with a guy like that. Nothing against Luis, I think he’s a stud.

“I just don’t see him having the name for them to be able to pay what I would want to get paid. In all honesty, I really have zero desire to win a bare-knuckle belt. But yeah, I mean, if the organization was gonna pay me some big bucks, and it was worth it, then sure. But just to chase the belt? No, I don’t really have any desire.” (H/T MMAJunkie.)

Do you think Mendes will sign-off with a win over Alvarez?

Chad Mendes

Chad Mendes

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Related

Eddie Alvarez, Nate Diaz

Eddie Alvarez calls out Nate Diaz for BKFC fight to settle 2015 incident: “We’re not in the third grade here dude”

Harry Kettle - April 5, 2023
Mike Perry, Luke Rockhold
Luke Rockhold

VIDEO | Mike Perry picks nose, wipes it on Luke Rockhold's sweater in first faceoff ahead of BKFC 41

Cole Shelton - April 4, 2023

Mike Perry and Luke Rockhold had an interesting faceoff following a press conference to promote BKFC 41. Perry and Rockhold are set to headline the event on April 29 in a fight that caught many […]

Luke Rockhold
Luke Rockhold

Luke Rockhold explains why he ended his retirement to fight Mike Perry in BKFC: "Fighting makes life worth living"

Josh Evanoff - March 31, 2023

Former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold has explained his return to fighting. The former titleholder has been out of action since his bout with Paulo Costa last August. The fight against ‘The Eraser’ marked Rockhold’s […]

Luke Rockhold

Luke Rockhold gets into brief wrestling match with former NBA champion Tim Duncan (VIDEO)

Josh Evanoff - March 27, 2023

Former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold got more than he bargained for with Tim Duncan. The former titleholder has been out of action since his decision defeat to Paulo Costa last August. Following the defeat […]

Luke Rockhold
BKFC

Luke Rockhold believes Mike Perry is in for a rude awakening at BKFC 41: “He’s so f**king dumb, it makes him effective”

Lewis Simpson - March 14, 2023

Luke Rockhold believes Mike Perry is in for a rude awakening at BKFC 41. Two weeks ago, it was announced that Rockhold would make his bare-knuckle boxing debut against Mike Perry at 185lbs. Many believed […]

Luke Rockhold, Jan Blachowicz

Luke Rockhold thrilled with BKFC signing after leaving the UFC: "I'm done being a f*cking slave"

Josh Evanoff - March 1, 2023
Mike Perry, Luke Rockhold
Chad Mendes

BKFC announces stacked fight card for April 29, including Mike Perry vs. Luke Rockhold

Cole Shelton - March 1, 2023

Mike Perry will square off with former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold at BKFC 41 on April 29. BKFC president David Feldman went on The MMA Hour and announced that his promotion has signed former […]

Alan Belcher, KO, BKFC 36, BKFC, Arnold Adams
Arnold Adams

BKFC 36 Results: Alan Belcher KO's Arnold Adams (Video)

Chris Taylor - February 24, 2023

Tonight’s BKFC 36 event is headlined by a heavyweight title fight featuring Alan Belcher challenging Arnold Adams. Belcher has gone a perfect 3-0 since entering the Bare-Knuckle Boxing scene. ‘The Talent’ scored a sensational first-round […]

Josh Watson
Exclusive MMA Interviews

Josh Watson doubts Greg Hardy will fight in BKFC again, expects to face Ben Rothwell after KO win

Cole Shelton - February 24, 2023

Josh Watson figured Greg Hardy would overlook him at KnuckleMania 3. Hardy was making his BKFC debut against Watson who was 1-1 in the sans gloves promotion. When Watson was offered Hardy he was surprised, […]

Austin Trout, Diego Sanchez
Diego Sanchez

Austin Trout responds to Diego Sanchez claims he cheated, eyes BKFC title shot: "I went and looked into BKFC's rules on vaseline and there is nothing"

Cole Shelton - February 23, 2023

Austin Trout wasn’t too surprised by how easily he was able to defeat Diego Sanchez at KnuckleMania 3. Trout is the former WBA super middleweight boxing champion and is currently a fight or two away […]