Former UFC fighter Diego Sanchez has welcomed the idea of Nate Diaz and Nick Diaz competing in bare-knuckle boxing.

When you’re talking about enigmas in the realm of combat sports, Nate and Nick Diaz are two of the best. The brothers are eccentric, they’re popular, and they are gangsters at heart.

While they may have had plenty of losses along the way, fans don’t really seem to care about that. Instead, they love them for the warrior spirit they have.

The same can be said for Diego Sanchez.

The former UFC star is now signed to BKFC, with his debut being set for February 17 against Austin Trout at KnuckleMania 3.

Sanchez, who fought and beat Nick in MMA, believes the brothers should also make the jump.

Could the Diaz brothers make an appearance in @bareknucklefc sometime soon? @DiegoSanchezUFC sure hopes so. "Real gangsters take the gloves off, homie. You know, there ain't no gloves in the streets, Nick and Nate." Sanchez also weighs in on @PlatinumPerry, @GilbertMelendez. pic.twitter.com/awHFVQaV8H — John Morgan (@JohnMorgan_MMA) January 19, 2023

“After this fight, I would love the Nate Diaz or Nick Diaz fight, that would be the ultimate. The ultimate big money fight for me with the Diaz army.

“All the gangster s***, the real gangsters take the gloves off, homie. You know, there ain’t no gloves in the streets, Nick and Nate. I know you wanna make your money, so it’s all good, I ain’t gonna get disrespectful or anything. I know they’re just making money, like all of us, as warriors in this sport.

Sanchez challenges the Diaz brothers

“We’ll see.”

Sanchez also went on to flirt with the idea of a superfight against Mike Perry.

Nate Diaz is currently listed as a free agent after his UFC contract expired. On the flip side, Nick has teased some kind of return in 2023.

Whatever happens, you can bet they’ll be making waves this year.

Would you be interested in seeing Nick Diaz or Nate Diaz take on Diego Sanchez in BKFC? If not, where should they go? Let us know in the comments, BJPENN Nation!