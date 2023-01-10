Diego Sanchez set to face former boxing champion Austin Trout at BKFC KnuckleMania 3 in February

Former UFC title challenger Diego Sanchez is now slated for his BKFC debut next month.

‘The Nightmare’ has been out of action since a super lightweight clash with Kevin Lee at Eagle FC 46 last March. The fight marked the first for Sanchez outside the UFC since 2004, as he was released the prior year due to his association with Joshua Fabia. The UFC Hall of Fame inductee later left the controversial coach and guru in 2021.

At Eagle FC 46, ‘The Motown Phenom’ picked up the victory by decision. Thus, setting Sanchez back to 1-3 in his last four contests. That sole victory was a February 2020 disqualification win over Michel Pereira.

Prior to his signing with Eagle FC, Diego Sanchez was in talks with the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship. While there was no attached opponent, the former UFC title challenger seemed intent on competing in the promotion. It seems he will indeed get his wish.

Earlier today, BKFC officials announced the former UFC fighter would compete on KnuckleMania 3’s card next month. The card takes place in Sanchez’s home state of New Mexico. He will reportedly make his promotional debut against Austin Trout on February 17th.

‘No Doubt’ is no stranger to throwing hands, as he’s a former WBA (Regular) light-middleweight champion. During his boxing career, Trout has faced the who’s who of the sport, having competed against names such as Canelo Alvarez, and Jermell Charlo.

Furthermore, the former titleholder enters the fight riding a six-fight unbeaten streak in the boxing ring. Nonetheless, the welterweight bout between the two men will serve as their bare-knuckle boxing debuts.

The KnuckleMania 3 event is currently headlined by a light-heavyweight title fight between Lorenzo Hunt and Mike Richman.

What do you make of this fight announcement? Will you watch KnuckleMania 3? Sound off in the comment section below PENN Nation!