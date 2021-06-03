Colby Covington slams ‘CEO of EPO’ Kamaru Usman for postponing rematch: “He probably wants a trilogy with Masvidal”

Colby Covington has taken a shot at rival Kamaru Usman for “postponing” their highly anticipated welterweight rematch.

Ever since Usman knocked out Jorge Masvidal, fans have been ready to see “The Nigerian Nightmare” defend his strap against Covington for the second time following their barnburner of a fight back at UFC 245.

Alas, during a recent interview with MMA Junkie, Covington made it clear that he believes Usman is purposely trying to postpone it.

“I’m the No. 1 contender,” Covington said. “There’s a No. 1 next to my name (in the UFC rankings). I’m going to fight for a world title my next fight, whether it’s going to be Marty, where it’s going to be – we don’t know where, we don’t know who yet, but we will fight for the world title next. Marty’s out there, the CEO of EPO, he doesn’t want to fight. He wants to fight lightweights. He probably wants a trilogy with Masvidal. Last time it was six days, now it’s six weeks, now he probably wants to give Masvidal six months. So he’s only looking to fight lightweights. He wants Michael Chiesa, a guy who is No. 7 in the rankings that was just getting beat by (Anthony) Pettis like a year ago; now he’s not even in the UFC no more. So, it’s a complete joke.

“He needs to come see me. This is a fight the fans want to see and if he doesn’t want to fight me and he’s going to run off into the sunset because he’s scared I’m going to take his health, then that’s OK. But I’m still fighting for the world title my next fight, so we’re going to prepare as if we’re fighting for the world title next.”

Quotes courtesy of MMA Junkie

