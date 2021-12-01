Photo | Julian Lane gets huge ‘Let Me Bang’ tattoo to commemorate infamous TUF moment

The Ultimate Fighter season 16 and 25 contestant Julian Lane has taken his gimmick to the next level.

Forever solidified in infamy, the 12-9-1 “Nitrane” Lane is commonly known for a viral moment that happened on his first season of The Ultimate Fighter. Already eliminated from the tournament, Lane got comfortably boozed up and felt the urge to let fists fly – whether into flesh or drywall.

Over the course of the night, Julian Lane attempted to fight several men in a house that included the likes of Sam Alvey and Neil Magny. Ultimately, the moment most remembered is the uttering of a truly unforgettable line.

Held back by fellow cast member Michael Hill, Lane requested Hill to “Let me bang, bro.” Hill quickly responded with an “I do let you bang” and a comforting embrace. It was reality television at its finest… or most awkward as Lane reflected years later.

Fast-forward nearly 10 years later and the 34-year old Lane now has “Let Me Bang” largely etched onto his rib cage.

Julian Lane got his "Let Me Bang" tattoo. Ouch!!!! pic.twitter.com/P6PNZGrCGZ — MyMMANews.com (@MyMMANews) December 1, 2021

Julian Lane went 11-6-1 before getting his second opportunity at the UFC through The Ultimate Fighter. Season 25 acted as the second iteration of the series highlighting its “comeback” variant. Meaning that all contestants had been on past seasons of the show.

Unfortunately for Lane, he once again came up short. Taking on season 13 finalist in Ramsey Nijem, Lane suffered a first-round TKO loss.

The Mansfield, Ohio native went 1-3 in MMA bouts following TUF 25 and has since turned his attention to the bare-knuckle boxing world. In seven matches, Julian Lane is 3-4 having fought notable names such as Thiago Alves, Leonard Garcia, Jim Alers, and David Rickels. The latter bout coming as recently as Oct. 23.

Along with the tattoo, Lane has recently teased that some fight news is on the way.

Can we just let him bang already?