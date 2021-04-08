ONE on TNT 1 Results: Eddie Alvarez disqualified in fight with Iuri Lapicus (Video)

Former UFC lightweight champion Eddie Alvarez returns to action at tonight’s ONE on TNT 1 event for a bout with Iuri Lapicus.

Alvarez (30-7 MMA) will be returning to action for this first time since scoring a first-round submission victory over Eduard Folayang in August of 2019. That victory marked Eddie’s first under the ONE banner, as he had suffered a TKO loss to Timofey Nastyukhin in his promotional debut.

Meanwhile, Iuri Lapicus (14-1 MMA) will be looking to rebound from the first loss of his career when he squares off with Eddie Alvarez this evening. The Italian suffered a TKO loss to Christian Lee in his most recent appearance this past October.

Round one begins and Eddie Alvarez is able to shoot in and score an early takedown. He immediately begins raining down ground and pound. The referee steps in and yells about a back in the head blow. Alvarez continues to work and the referee jumps in and stops the contest. He is saying that it is not a win but instead a pause due to a strike to the back of the head. Eddie is pleading his case that the strikes were clean.

Well that’s exactly how you don’t want to debut #ONEonTNT.

Eddie Alvarez disqualified in the opening round. pic.twitter.com/8kGJaLeQE4 — Kevin Thang (@Skip2MyJays) April 8, 2021

Official ONE on TNT 1 Result: Eddie Alvarez vs. Iuri Lapicus ruled a DQ (strikes to the back of the head)

