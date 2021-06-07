Logan Paul goes the distance with Floyd Mayweather (Highlights)

Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather returns to the squared circle this evening for an exhibition bout with YouTube sensation Logan Paul.

Mayweather, who is now 44-years-old, has not competed professionally since improving his overall record to 50-0 with a TKO victory over Conor McGregor in 2017. With that said, ‘Money’ most recently had his hand raised in an exhibition bout with RIZIN star Tenshin Nasukawa on New Years Eve in 2018, earning a first round TKO.

Meanwhile, Logan Paul (0-1) has only fought once as a professional, dropping a split decision to KSI in November 2019. Although he lacks experience, the YouTuber will have a thirty-four pound advantage over ‘Money’ this evening.

According to Floyd Mayweather, he is guaranteed a minimum of $30 million for tonight’s matchup. With that said, ‘Money’ expects to total between $50 and $100 million once the pay-per-view buys have been tallied.

Tonight’s Mayweather vs. Paul bout went as many expected it would. Floyd appeared happy to stay on the defensive and let Logan tire himself out in the opening rounds. Then in round four, ‘Money’ began to up his pace and actually started to land some decent shots. That trend continued until the horn sounded to the eighth and final round.

Check out the fight highlights below:

Prior to squaring off with Logan this evening, Floyd told TMZ Sports that a fight with younger brother Jake would “probably” be next.

What did you think of tonight’s Mayweather vs. Paul boxing match? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!