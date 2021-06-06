Floyd Mayweather claims he could make as much as $100 million for Logan Paul fight, confirms Jake is “probably” next

Floyd Mayweather claims he could make as much as $100 million for his upcoming boxing match with Logan Paul, this while hinting Jake could be his next opponent.

Mayweather, who is now 44-years-old, has not competed professionally since improving his overall record to 50-0 with a TKO victory over Conor McGregor in 2017. With that said, ‘Money’ has kept active by participating in exhibition bouts. Mayweather defeated RIZIN star Tenshin Nasukawa by first round TKO in his most recent effort on New Years Eve in 2018.

The boxing legend will return to the squared circle on Sunday evening for an exhibition bout with YouTube sensation Logan Paul. While it is certainly a bizarre matchup, Floyd Mayweather recently explained to TMZ Sports that it is all about the Money.

According to Mayweather, he is guaranteed to make at around $30 million for his upcoming fight with Logan Paul, and that figure does not include pay-per-view revenue.

“For the build up so far (for the Logan fight) I’ve made upwards of $30 million.” Floyd said.

When asked how much he expects to make total for his upcoming bout with Logan Paul, Floyd Mayweather responded with the following:

“Between 50 and a 100 million.”

Some critics have suggested that Sunday’s fight is a no-win situation for Mayweather, but Floyd does not see it that way.

“To me, it’s a win-win but I’m in a no-win because if I knock him out fast in the 1st round, they’re gonna be like ‘Aw man this wasn’t worth it.’ If I let it go a few rounds and drag it out, they’re gonna be like ‘Aw man, he let a YouTuber hang in it for a few rounds’. But, it is what it is. We’re gonna have some fun Sunday.”

Once he has disposed of Logan Paul, Floyd Mayweather suggested that younger brother Jake will “probably” be next.

Will you be watching Sunday’s Paul vs. Mayweather boxing match?