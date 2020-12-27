Wrestling community mourns following the tragic passing of Jon Huber

The pro wrestling community suffered another tragic blow this evening as it was reported that Jon Huber has passed away.

The former WWE Intercontinental champion, Huber, was best known for his roles as Luke Harper and Brodie Lee. According to a statement issued by his family, Jon had passed away following a non-Covid related lung issue. He was only 41 years old.

Jon Huber sadly joins a long list of professional wrestlers who have passed away before turning the age of fifty. Standouts such as Owen Hart, Eddie Guerrero, Kerry Von Erich and Brian Pillman did not even live long enough to see their 40’s.

“My heart is broken,” Huber’s wife Amanda said in a statement. “He was my best friend, my husband, and the greatest father you would ever meet. The world saw him as the amazing [Brodie Lee] (formally known as Luke Harper) but he was my best friend, my husband, and the greatest father you would ever meet.”

This evening a plethora of professional wrestlers took to Twitter to mourn the passing of Jon Huber.

Our entire brotherhood and industry mourns tonight. In addition to his incredible passion and talent, Jon was above all else, a great man, who loved his family more than words can say. Please keep them in your thoughts. I’ll see you down the road, brother ♥️ #RIPBrodieLee pic.twitter.com/DvTNr3Vo4g — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) December 27, 2020

Backstage in Mexico in 2015. Brodie was annoyed that he didn’t have his own merch t-shirt, so one of the brothers got a bunch made in his honor. We all wore them in tribute to the dude, cause everybody loved him. Just a wonderful man! pic.twitter.com/6XXl8Kr6iW — Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) December 27, 2020

I’m in total shock. Prayers to Amanda & their boys during this time. I can’t believe it. Rest In Peace Jon 🙏🏻 https://t.co/j7vQM3GCVO — Lexi Kaufman (@AlexaBliss_WWE) December 27, 2020

Only the good die young — Miro (@ToBeMiro) December 27, 2020

I’m so deeply sorry for the loss of Jon Huber. We bonded over the love of our children. He was a true family man. #RIPBrodieLee — Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) December 27, 2020

We love you Brodie. — Young Bucks® (@youngbucks) December 27, 2020

More reactions to the tragic passing of Jon Huber:

I love you and I miss you #RIPBrodieLee — Daniel Bryan (@WWEDanielBryan) December 27, 2020

Lost for words!! Jon was an amazing person and father. Always so sweet and helpful. I loved seeing his son, Brodie, watch him wrestle. He was always so proud! Sending love and prayers to his family! #RipBrodieLee https://t.co/CQURGV1ozY — Nikki & Brie (@BellaTwins) December 27, 2020

This was my Bday, which I share with Doc. Brodie & Miro photobombed us & we all shared a great laugh. I’m shattered over Brodie’s passing. He was full of life with a wife & young children he loved. A devastating reminder of how fragile life is. Rest well, friend.#RIPBrodieLee pic.twitter.com/3p5BH18YIr — MATT HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) December 27, 2020

I hope you all get to know someone like Jon. He was the biggest family man & someone who made me laugh daily. I’ll miss him every day for the rest of my life. I love you, Brodie, and I thank you so much for loving me. — Florida Man (@WWEBigE) December 27, 2020

I am in disbelief. Always so kind. My heart goes out to his family #RIPBrodieLee https://t.co/ItHvB24QrZ — Ember NXT Moon Palmer (@WWEEmberMoon) December 27, 2020

Jon Huber initially made a name for himself in the WWE as Luke Harper, a part of the Wyatt Family. After capturing the Smackdown tag team titles with Erick Rowan, Huber would later embark on a singles career that culminated in him winning the Intercontinental championship from Dolf Ziggler.

Most recently, Jon Huber joined AEW where he quickly went on to capture the promotions AEW TNT Championship. After losing the belt back in October, Huber would take a leave of absence for an undisclosed medical issue.

WWE executive HHH had the following to say regarding Huber’s untimely passing: “Amazing talent… Better human being, husband and father.””

