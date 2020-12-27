Wrestling community mourns following the tragic passing of Jon Huber

By
Chris Taylor
-
Jon Huber
Wyatt Family

The pro wrestling community suffered another tragic blow this evening as it was reported that Jon Huber has passed away.

The former WWE Intercontinental champion, Huber, was best known for his roles as Luke Harper and Brodie Lee. According to a statement issued by his family, Jon had passed away following a non-Covid related lung issue. He was only 41 years old.

Jon Huber sadly joins a long list of professional wrestlers who have passed away before turning the age of fifty. Standouts such as Owen Hart, Eddie Guerrero, Kerry Von Erich and Brian Pillman did not even live long enough to see their 40’s.

“My heart is broken,” Huber’s wife Amanda said in a statement. “He was my best friend, my husband, and the greatest father you would ever meet. The world saw him as the amazing [Brodie Lee] (formally known as Luke Harper) but he was my best friend, my husband, and the greatest father you would ever meet.”

This evening a plethora of professional wrestlers took to Twitter to mourn the passing of Jon Huber.

More reactions to the tragic passing of Jon Huber:

Jon Huber initially made a name for himself in the WWE as Luke Harper, a part of the Wyatt Family. After capturing the Smackdown tag team titles with Erick Rowan, Huber would later embark on a singles career that culminated in him winning the Intercontinental championship from Dolf Ziggler.

Most recently, Jon Huber joined AEW where he quickly went on to capture the promotions AEW TNT Championship. After losing the belt back in October, Huber would take a leave of absence for an undisclosed medical issue.

WWE executive HHH had the following to say regarding Huber’s untimely passing: “Amazing talent… Better human being, husband and father.””

What was your favorite Jon Huber moment? Share your thoughts in the comments section PENN Nation!

 

 

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM