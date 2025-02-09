UFC 312 Results: Weili Zhang defeats Tatiana Suarez (Highlights)

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 312 results, including the strawweight title fight between Weili Zhang and Tatiana Suarez.

Zhang (25-3 MMA) will be looking to earn her third consecutive title defense when she takes to the Octagon in Australia. ‘Magnum’ was most previously seen in action at last April’s historic UFC 300 event, where she earned a unanimous decision victory over Yan Xiaonan.

Meanwhile, Tatiana Suarez (10-0 MMA) will enter her first career UFC title fight sporting an unblemished professional record, her most previous appearance resulting in a second-round submission victory over former champion Jessica Andrade.

Round one of the UFC 312 co-main event begins and Tatiana Suarez comes out quickly and take the center of the Octagon. She throws out a low kick that misses the mark. Weili Zhang is looking to find her way inside. She lands a side kick to the body. Suarez forces the clinch and is able to score a takedown. She lands in side control. ‘Magnum’ scrambles back to half guard. Tatiana is looking to land some ground and pound. Zhang is doing a good job of defending thus far. Finally, a couple of lefts from Suarez. Weili continues to do a good job of keeping Tatiana from getting off anything significant. Tatiana Suarez passes to side control. Weili Zhang rolls and gets back to her feet. The challenger grabs a guillotine, but the champ pulls her head out and takes top position on the ground. Another guillotine attempt. Once again, Zhang escapes and now moves to half guard. She looks to pass to full mount, but Suarez defends and gets back to full guard. Good body shots from Weili to close out the round.

The second round of the UFC 312 co-main event begins Tatiana Suarez takes the center of the cage. Weili Zhang throws out a left hook. She lands a hard inside low kick. A follow up high kick partially connects. Suarez dives on a takedown. She presses the champ against the cage and locks her hands. She looks to throw the champ, but Weili rolls with it and lands on top. Zhang loses full mount but is landing some good shots from half guard. Big shots from Zhang. She moves for a guillotine choke but can’t finish it. That allows Suarez to stand up and press Zhang back against the cage. Good knees by both ladies. Weili Zhang with a side kick and then a solid 1-2. Tatiana Suarez shoots in for a double leg. She doesn’t get it but is able to force the clinch and push the champ against the cage. Weili Zhang reverses the position and takes Suarez down. Good left hands from the top by the champ. Suarez gets back to full guard and looks for a choke. It is not there. Zhang with some nice ground and pound now. She closes out the round on top.

The third round of the UFC 312 co-main event begins and Weili Zhang doubles up on her jab. Tatiana Suarez with a low kick. A nice body shot from the champ. She lands a follow up high kick. A good front kick and then a right hand from Zhang. She connects with a nice 1-2. A big right hand stuns the challenger. Suarez desperately shoots for a takedown. Weili defends and throws her down. Suarez back up and immediately back in on a takedown. A nice uppercut in the clinch by Weili Zhang. The challenger shoots for another takedown attempt but that wasn’t even close. Zhang with a crisp right hand. Suarez with a trip but the champ is right back up and lands a 1-2. A nice side kick from the Chinese star. She lands a big right over the top. Suarez eats it and then tries for a takedown. Zhang with a nice elbow. And another! The horn sounds to end round three.

The fourth round of the UFC 312 co-headliner begins and Tatiana Suarez comes forward with punches. Weili Zhang with a 1-2 and then shoots in and scores a big takedown. Good left hands from the champ. Suarez gets back to full guard. She looks to lock up the head of the champ. Zhang escapes and locks in an arm-triangle choke. This is pretty tight, but Suarez ultimately survives and gets free. The horn sounds to end round four.

The fifth and final round of the UFC 312 co-main event begins and Weili Zhang rocks the challenger with a straight right. Tatiana Suarez with a low kick. She shoots in for a takedown, but Weili stuffs it and cracks her with an elbow. Suarez continues to search for a takedown. Zhang defends and then unloads a right hand. A good body kick and then another standing elbow from the champ. The fighters clinch and the bout hits the ground. Zhang takes top position. She moves to the back and looks for a rear-naked choke. Suarez defends but is still in a bad spot. One minute remains in the fight.

Official UFC 312 Results: Weili Zhang def. Tatiana Suarez by unanimous decision (49-46 x2, 49-45)

Who would you like to see Zhang fight next following her victory over Suarez this evening in Sydney?

