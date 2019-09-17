VIDEO | Kevin Lee plays video games while driving

Kevin Lee recently put the autonomous driving capabilities of his Tesla to the test, as he revealed in a recent Instagram post.

Lee posted a video of himself playing video with his Tesla on autopilot.

“My momma cussed me out when I sent her this video otw to Montréal but if my insurance go up I know it’s because instagram snitching,” Lee wrote.

Unsurprisingly, many people were not impressed with this video from Kevin Lee, and posted their disapproving thoughts in the comments.

Whilst Tesla cars do have an autopilot feature, roads are currently not designed for fully-autonomous vehicles.

Tesla is currently being sued by the family of a 50-year-old man who was killed during a crash while using Tesla’s Autopilot advanced driver assistance system. They are suing the automotive company for the wrongful death of Jeremy Beren Banner and want over $15,000 in damages. According to a report, he is the fourth known person to die while using the autopilot feature. The company has been sued in the past for similar incidents.

In response, Tesla have released footage detailing how their autopilot safety features prevent crashes. They are continually updating their software and are confident in the technology’s capabilities to protect passengers.

The Tesla autopilot mode offers an intelligent side collision avoidance feature which can be seen in action in this video clip. However, it should not solely be relied on. Drivers should be paying attention whenever they use autopilot. They are still responsible for paying attention to traffic and hazards whilst driving.

Do you think it was irresponsible for Kevin Lee to post a video of himself playing video games while leaving his car in autopilot? Let us know in the comments below!

