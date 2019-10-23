VIDEO | American Hockey League fight ends in one-punch KO

An American Hockey League fight ended with a brutal one-punch knockout.

Edmonton Oilers prospect and current Bakersfield Condor, Colby Cave fought Calgary Flames prospect and current Stockton Heat player, Martin Pospisil. There, Cave connected on a hard punch that dropped Pospisil and knocked him out cold.

Check out the video below.

Here is a better view of that KO from the AHL. We need more fights. #WolfofWashington Posted by Gloves Off Hockey on Sunday, October 20, 2019

Making this story even better, after the game, Cave got ahold of Pospisil and made sure he was doing ok.

What a great guy @Cavemn10 👊 I don’t remember anything What happened last night.. so That’s Good. Looking foward for rematch… #Whatdoesntkillyoumakesyoustronger pic.twitter.com/8uKNpFpAIL — Martin Pospisil (@mpospisil91) October 20, 2019

“Hey buddy it’s Cave from the other side, just wanted to reach out and hope you’re ok buddy. Hate seeing that. You’re a tough kid and I respect a guy that stands up for himself. Hope you have a quick recovery,” Colby Cave texted.

Pospili then responded with the following, “Hey bud. I’ll be alright. It was a good fight! Thank you for reaching out!”

Martin Pospisil was playing just his sixth professional hockey game while Colby Cave was just sent down from the NHL so the experience was on Cave’s side. It was Pospisil’s second fight in as many games, though.

There is no question the two have respect for each other but something many were wondering is where would this rank as one of the best one-punch knockouts in MMA?

Some of the best in MMA include Dan Henderson’s knockout over Michael Bisping, Conor McGregor over Jose Aldo, Melvin Guillard’s win over Rick Davis, Brad Kohler’s knockout over Steve Judon, and Rashad Evans knocking out Chuck Liddell among several others.

No matter the sport, one-punch knockouts are something special and to see it happen in the AHL is rare. But, hey if the hockey career doesn’t pan out, maybe Colby Cave has a shot in MMA with that power he holds. It was also his first one-punch knockout, to no surprise.

What do you make of this one-punch knockout in the AHL from Colby Cave? Sound off in the comment section, PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 10/22/2019.