Vicente Luque says Kevin Holland will prove if he’s “ready or not for war” at UFC 316: “I’m excited”

By Cole Shelton - June 5, 2025

Vicente Luque is looking to prove he still can get into wars.

Vicente Luque

Luque is set to return to the Octagon in the main card opener of UFC 316 against Kevin Holland. It’s an intriguing fight, and in the lead-up, Holland has claimed Luque can’t take damage like he used to.

However, Vicente Luque is confident in his ability and wants to prove that against Holland, as he’s expecting their UFC 316 fight to be a war.

“Keep an eye open on Saturday, you guys will see if I’m ready or not for war. I’m excited. It’s a big fight and a challenging opponent. I like it. He’s gonna take out the best out of me for sure,” Luque said at UFC 316 media day.

If Luque and Holland do end up in a war, it should be a fun fight and likely will be the Fight of the Night. Both of them also remain confident that they will be able to finish the other.

But, Luque is looking to make a statement and prove he still is durable and can be a title challenger at welterweight.

Vicente Luque is looking to finish Kevin Holland at UFC 316

Not only does Vicente Luque want a war against Kevin Holland, but he is hopeful he can get another finish win.

If Luque gets another finish in the UFC, he will tie Matt Brown for the most finishes in UFC welterweight history. However, Luque says he doesn’t chase the finish, but instead, they just happen, which is what he expects to be the case at UFC 316.

“I don’t chase the finishes, but they just happen. That’s my style,” Luque said. “That’s what I do. I go in there and I fight with all I have, and usually, that’s gonna end up in a finish, because I find a submission or a knockout shot. It’s gonna come eventually, and if I can get that record, that would be amazing.”

Vicente Luque enters his UFC 316 fight against Kevin Holland as the underdog. He’s coming off a submission win over Themba Gorimbo.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

UFC Vicente Luque

Related

Julianna Pena, Kayla Harrison, UFC 316

UFC 316 | Pro fighters make their picks for Julianna Pena vs Kayla Harrison title fight

Cole Shelton - June 5, 2025
Sean O'Malley, UFC 316, MMA
Sean O'Malley

MMA insider claims 'cheap' Sean O'Malley is cutting corners in UFC 316 training camp

BJ Penn Staff - June 5, 2025

If Henry Cejudo is to be believed, Sean O’Malley is cutting costs in his preparations for UFC 316.

Kevin Holland
UFC

Kevin Holland expecting a "barn burner" against Vicente Luque at UFC 316

Cole Shelton - June 5, 2025

Kevin Holland is excited to fight Vicente Luque at UFC 316 as he’s expecting a very fan-friendly fight.

Robert Whittaker, UFC, Yair Rodriguez, MMA
Robert Whittaker

Former UFC champ Robert Whittaker responds to trash talk from ‘emotional’ Yair Rodriguez

BJ Penn Staff - June 5, 2025

Former UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker has responded to a bit of trash talk from a fairly surprising source: featherweight contender Yair Rodriguez.

Joaquin Buckley and Kamaru Usman
Kamaru Usman

Kamaru Usman, Joaquin Buckley will both have a 'tough night' at UFC Atlanta

Fernando Quiles Jr. - June 5, 2025

One longtime UFC welterweight believes Kamaru Usman vs. Joaquin Buckley will be no cakewalk for either fighter.

Ilia Topuria press conference

Ilia Topuria doesn't care who's next if he wins lightweight title at UFC 317

Fernando Quiles Jr. - June 5, 2025
Julianna Pena entrance
UFC

Julianna Pena thinks you won't respect her regardless of UFC 316 outcome

Fernando Quiles Jr. - June 5, 2025

Julianna Pena believes she won’t be given respect if she defeats Kayla Harrison at UFC 316.

Vasiliy Lomachenko, boxing
Vasyl Lomachenko

Vasiliy Lomachenko announces retirement from boxing

BJ Penn Staff - June 5, 2025

Vasiliy Lomachenko is done with professional boxing.

Jon Jones, Anderson Silva, UFC, MMA
Chael Sonnen

UFC analyst reveals what Anderson Silva told him about secret Jon Jones sparring session

BJ Penn Staff - June 5, 2025

Jon Jones and Anderson Silva are without a doubt two of the greatest fighters in UFC history.

Sean O'Malley and Henry Cejudo
Sean O'Malley

Henry Cejudo questions the quality of Sean O'Malley's UFC 316 training camp

Harry Kettle - June 5, 2025

Former two-weight UFC champion Henry Cejudo has questioned the quality of Sean O’Malley’s UFC 316 training camp.