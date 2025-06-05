Vicente Luque says Kevin Holland will prove if he’s “ready or not for war” at UFC 316: “I’m excited”
Vicente Luque is looking to prove he still can get into wars.
Luque is set to return to the Octagon in the main card opener of UFC 316 against Kevin Holland. It’s an intriguing fight, and in the lead-up, Holland has claimed Luque can’t take damage like he used to.
However, Vicente Luque is confident in his ability and wants to prove that against Holland, as he’s expecting their UFC 316 fight to be a war.
“Keep an eye open on Saturday, you guys will see if I’m ready or not for war. I’m excited. It’s a big fight and a challenging opponent. I like it. He’s gonna take out the best out of me for sure,” Luque said at UFC 316 media day.
If Luque and Holland do end up in a war, it should be a fun fight and likely will be the Fight of the Night. Both of them also remain confident that they will be able to finish the other.
But, Luque is looking to make a statement and prove he still is durable and can be a title challenger at welterweight.
Vicente Luque is looking to finish Kevin Holland at UFC 316
Not only does Vicente Luque want a war against Kevin Holland, but he is hopeful he can get another finish win.
If Luque gets another finish in the UFC, he will tie Matt Brown for the most finishes in UFC welterweight history. However, Luque says he doesn’t chase the finish, but instead, they just happen, which is what he expects to be the case at UFC 316.
“I don’t chase the finishes, but they just happen. That’s my style,” Luque said. “That’s what I do. I go in there and I fight with all I have, and usually, that’s gonna end up in a finish, because I find a submission or a knockout shot. It’s gonna come eventually, and if I can get that record, that would be amazing.”
Vicente Luque enters his UFC 316 fight against Kevin Holland as the underdog. He’s coming off a submission win over Themba Gorimbo.
