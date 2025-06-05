Vicente Luque says Kevin Holland will prove if he’s “ready or not for war” at UFC 316: “I’m excited”

Vicente Luque is looking to prove he still can get into wars.

Luque is set to return to the Octagon in the main card opener of UFC 316 against Kevin Holland. It’s an intriguing fight, and in the lead-up, Holland has claimed Luque can’t take damage like he used to.

However, Vicente Luque is confident in his ability and wants to prove that against Holland, as he’s expecting their UFC 316 fight to be a war.

“Keep an eye open on Saturday, you guys will see if I’m ready or not for war. I’m excited. It’s a big fight and a challenging opponent. I like it. He’s gonna take out the best out of me for sure,” Luque said at UFC 316 media day.

If Luque and Holland do end up in a war, it should be a fun fight and likely will be the Fight of the Night. Both of them also remain confident that they will be able to finish the other.

But, Luque is looking to make a statement and prove he still is durable and can be a title challenger at welterweight.