Chatri Sityodtong, Tim Ferriss break down what makes ONE Championship “spectacularly good”

ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong has never wanted to own just another combat sports company. He’s wanted it to stand out from the rest. That’s part of what has made ONE Championship the global giant it is today.

Earlier this week, Sityodtong was a guest on The Tim Ferriss Show – the leading business podcast in the world. He broke down why he believed ONE Championship differs from the rest. And part of that is the company’s ability to identify the best martial artists across multiple disciplines.

What’s more, ONE boasts an impressive 70 percent finishing rate – a statistic that sits them levels above any other combat sports promotion.

Whether watching live or on TV, fight fans always want to see knockouts and thrilling fights. And Sityodtong believes his roster of talent does it better than anybody else.

“We’re ONE Championship, so we showcase the best from kickboxing, Muay Thai, MMA, submission grappling. The important thing for us is to sign the very best martial artists. But what’s more important to us is the finishing rate,” Sityodtong said.

“ONE Championship has a 70 percent finish rate. That means people get knocked out in 70 percent of our fights. It’s an insane stat.

“The UFC is the number one in the West. We’re number one in the East. The UFC has a 38 percent finish rate. That’s because American wrestling is not geared toward finishing. Out here, we have Rodtang, the Ruotolo brothers. We want the best of the best – but we want the ones who kill.”