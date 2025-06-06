Chatri Sityodtong, Tim Ferriss break down what makes ONE Championship “spectacularly good”
ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong has never wanted to own just another combat sports company. He’s wanted it to stand out from the rest. That’s part of what has made ONE Championship the global giant it is today.
Earlier this week, Sityodtong was a guest on The Tim Ferriss Show – the leading business podcast in the world. He broke down why he believed ONE Championship differs from the rest. And part of that is the company’s ability to identify the best martial artists across multiple disciplines.
What’s more, ONE boasts an impressive 70 percent finishing rate – a statistic that sits them levels above any other combat sports promotion.
Whether watching live or on TV, fight fans always want to see knockouts and thrilling fights. And Sityodtong believes his roster of talent does it better than anybody else.
“We’re ONE Championship, so we showcase the best from kickboxing, Muay Thai, MMA, submission grappling. The important thing for us is to sign the very best martial artists. But what’s more important to us is the finishing rate,” Sityodtong said.
“ONE Championship has a 70 percent finish rate. That means people get knocked out in 70 percent of our fights. It’s an insane stat.
“The UFC is the number one in the West. We’re number one in the East. The UFC has a 38 percent finish rate. That’s because American wrestling is not geared toward finishing. Out here, we have Rodtang, the Ruotolo brothers. We want the best of the best – but we want the ones who kill.”
Chatri Sityodtong and Tim Ferris break down ONE Championship’s social media domination
A key element of what’s allowed ONE Championship to conquer the combat sports world is its commitment to dominating the online space.
In the opening to The Tim Ferriss show with ONE boss Chatri Sityodtong, Ferriss explained how he was exposed to ONE Championship, and he was quick to praise their digital methods.
“They produce one of the best spectator sports experiences I have ever seen in my life. I first came across it on Amazon Prime. It blew my mind. They have the best of submission fighting. The best of Muay Thai. The best of MMA, and they approach it very differently,” Ferriss said.
“I believe they have one of the best social media teams in the world in any industry or sector. They are spectacularly good.”
Meanwhile, it wasn’t always that way. Many years ago when ONE was starting up, they were finding success in Asia. But their goal was to show the world what was out there. And when they turned their attention to Facebook, that’s when business began to explode.
“Making the bet on Facebook literally saved the company. I had this confirmed by Mark Zuckerberg when I went to Facebook’s headquarters a few years ago,” he said.
“Out of 5,000 sports properties on Facebook, the number one producer of organic video views in the world was ONE Championship. We produced 30 billion organic views last year. This year we’re on pace for 40 billion.
“Without that, I don’t think we’d have been able to convince sponsors and investors and broadcasters to partner with us.”
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Chatri Sityodtong ONE Championship