UFC 316 | Pro fighters make their picks for Julianna Pena vs Kayla Harrison title fight

BJPENN.com Fighter Picks Julianna Pena vs Kayla Harrison:

Jack Hermansson, UFC middleweight: I’m going with Harrison, I think she gets a ground-and-pound stoppage.

Mario Bautista, UFC bantamweight: I’m going with Kayla Harrison. I just think she’s too strong and physical and will be able to outwrestle Pena and likely get a finish on the ground.

Beneil Dariush, UFC lightweight: That is a tough one, I’ll say, Kayla, but it’s super close. I think Pena will do better than a lot of people think.

John Castaneda, UFC bantamweight: I’m going with Pena. We go back to Combate Americas, I’m a big fan of hers, and I think she can survive and then drag Harrison into the deep end.

Julian Erosa, UFC featherweight: That is an intriguing fight. Kayla should have the wrestling and strength advantage. I’m rooting for Julianna due to us both being from the Pacific Northwest. Pena is a dog, and I think she can bring Harrison into the deep end, and the longer the fight goes, the better for her. I think she gets a late-round stoppage.

Gabe Green, UFC lightweight: I’m going with Kayla Harrison. She’s too strong for Pena and will be able to control her on the ground.

***

Fighters picking Julianna Pena: John Castaneda, Julian Erosa

Fighters picking Kayla Harrison: Jack Hermansson, Mario Bautista, Beneil Dariush, Gabe Green

ICYMI: Pro fighters make their picks for Merab Dvalishvil vs. Sean O’Malley 2 at UFC 316.