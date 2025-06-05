UFC 316 | Pro fighters make their picks for Julianna Pena vs Kayla Harrison title fight
In the co-main event of UFC 316 in Newark, New Jersey, on Saturday, the women’s bantamweight title is up for grabs as Julianna Pena defends her belt against Kayla Harrison. Heading into the fight, Pena is a massive +450 underdog while the challenger is a -720 favorite on FanDuel.
Ahead of the scrap at UFC 316, BJPENN.com reached out to several pro fighters to get their predictions for the women’s bantamweight title fight. The pros expect Harrison to become the new champ, but many fighters think it will be a much closer fight than the odds suggest.
BJPENN.com Fighter Picks Julianna Pena vs Kayla Harrison:
Jack Hermansson, UFC middleweight: I’m going with Harrison, I think she gets a ground-and-pound stoppage.
Mario Bautista, UFC bantamweight: I’m going with Kayla Harrison. I just think she’s too strong and physical and will be able to outwrestle Pena and likely get a finish on the ground.
Beneil Dariush, UFC lightweight: That is a tough one, I’ll say, Kayla, but it’s super close. I think Pena will do better than a lot of people think.
John Castaneda, UFC bantamweight: I’m going with Pena. We go back to Combate Americas, I’m a big fan of hers, and I think she can survive and then drag Harrison into the deep end.
Julian Erosa, UFC featherweight: That is an intriguing fight. Kayla should have the wrestling and strength advantage. I’m rooting for Julianna due to us both being from the Pacific Northwest. Pena is a dog, and I think she can bring Harrison into the deep end, and the longer the fight goes, the better for her. I think she gets a late-round stoppage.
Gabe Green, UFC lightweight: I’m going with Kayla Harrison. She’s too strong for Pena and will be able to control her on the ground.
***
Fighters picking Julianna Pena: John Castaneda, Julian Erosa
Fighters picking Kayla Harrison: Jack Hermansson, Mario Bautista, Beneil Dariush, Gabe Green
ICYMI: Pro fighters make their picks for Merab Dvalishvil vs. Sean O’Malley 2 at UFC 316.
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Julianna Pena Kayla Harrison UFC