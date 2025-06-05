Kevin Holland expecting a “barn burner” against Vicente Luque at UFC 316

Kevin Holland is excited to fight Vicente Luque at UFC 316 as he’s expecting a very fan-friendly fight.

Holland is set to fight for the third time in 2025 when he takes on Luque in an intriguing welterweight fight. Holland is coming off a decision win over Gunnar Nelson to get back in the win column. Heading into this fight against Luque, Holland is expecting a striking battle and one that has a good chance to win Fight of the Night.

“Hopefully, he can tap into his old self and show up,” Holland said at UFC 316 media day. “He usually takes punishment very well and delivers punishment right back. I’m a little longer than some of the other guys he’s faced before. I know he’s fought some tough guys, I know he’s never fought a long guy like me. I expect it to go my way 100 percent. Had this been a few years ago, then I’d probably tell you it’d be a true barn burner. But I’m going to say a barn burner so the fans will be happy. But 100 percent my way.”

Holland is no stranger to being involved in entertaining fights. He has won a bonus in six of his last 12 fights. He’s a kill-or-be-killed fighter, and he’s looking to show that again in Newark, New Jersey, on Saturday night.