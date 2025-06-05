Kevin Holland expecting a “barn burner” against Vicente Luque at UFC 316

By Cole Shelton - June 5, 2025

Kevin Holland is excited to fight Vicente Luque at UFC 316 as he’s expecting a very fan-friendly fight.

Kevin Holland

Holland is set to fight for the third time in 2025 when he takes on Luque in an intriguing welterweight fight. Holland is coming off a decision win over Gunnar Nelson to get back in the win column. Heading into this fight against Luque, Holland is expecting a striking battle and one that has a good chance to win Fight of the Night.

“Hopefully, he can tap into his old self and show up,” Holland said at UFC 316 media day. “He usually takes punishment very well and delivers punishment right back. I’m a little longer than some of the other guys he’s faced before. I know he’s fought some tough guys, I know he’s never fought a long guy like me. I expect it to go my way 100 percent. Had this been a few years ago, then I’d probably tell you it’d be a true barn burner. But I’m going to say a barn burner so the fans will be happy. But 100 percent my way.”

Holland is no stranger to being involved in entertaining fights. He has won a bonus in six of his last 12 fights. He’s a kill-or-be-killed fighter, and he’s looking to show that again in Newark, New Jersey, on Saturday night.

Kevin Holland believes Vicente Luque’s durability is fading

Entering UFC 316, Holland is the betting favorite, and he believes that is because of Vicente Luque’s chin.

Luque was known to give out and take punishment, but Holland believes the Brazilian can no longer take the shots he once used to.

“There are certain little things that Luque does and I saw a couple interviews where he said some things,” Holland said. “He doesn’t even believe he takes punishment like he used to. When a guy is known for taking punishment and then delivering punishment, it’s kind of sad to see that start to fade away.”

Kevin Holland enters UFC 316 with a record of 27-13 and one NC.

